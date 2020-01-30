Home The latest news about Peru Archaeological Site El Imperio in Amazonas Declared Cultural Patrimony
Archaeological Site El Imperio in Amazonas Declared Cultural Patrimony

The pre-hispanic site El Imperio sits near the more well-known fortress of Kuelap in the district of Amazonas in Peru.

The Ministry of Culture declared the archaeological site El Imperio as Cultural Heritage of the Nation on Monday, January 27.

Located in the province of Luya in the department of Amazonas, El Imperio was constructed by the Chachapoyas culture between 800-1470 A.D., known as the Late Intermediate period. The Chachapoyas were conquered by the Inca shortly before the arrival of the conquistadores. Evidence shows that El Imperio site was used by and had cultural affiliations to the Incas.

The site is made up of terraces and structures in circular and octagonal shapes. It was constructed out of stones joined together with paste made out of mud.

The declaration states that any construction work that is planned nearby and could affect the cultural site must first be approved by the Ministry of Culture.

Near El Imperio you will find the fortress of Kuelap, The Revash funerary complex and the Caverns of Quiocta.

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Pitxiquin/Wikipedia

