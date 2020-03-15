COVID-19 in Peru: Get Your Organic Fix During Quarantine

Boosting your immune system is of top priority lately. (But when is it not?) Get your organic fix during quarantine with these delivery services.

The Peruvian government has taken numerous measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the restrictions, many of the bioferías (organic street markets) are going to be closing down until the end of the month. But we got you covered! Here’s how to get your organic fix during quarantine.

Before we get to the list, please consider when you should stay at home and self-quarantine. If you have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient, or if you have any symptoms including a cough, fever or shortness of breath, then you should self-isolate for 14 days. However, this does not imply that you should be hoarding. Stay up to date regarding national restrictions here.

Many of the vendors of the district markets and weekend bioferías are selling their organic products via delivery. This way, Lima residents like you can get their organic fix without having to leave the house. Here is a list of the vendors and their offers:

Dar Hummus

This brand offers promotional packs for hummus, pita chips and chickpea salad.

More info: WhatsApp +51 956 486 633

Botica Natural

Offers vegan drinks with an almond or coconut base and yogurt made with cashew milk. Granola (regular, vegan and chocolate versions) available. For every S/50 ordered they will reduce S/10 in shipping.

More info: WhatsApp +51 957270072

Tao, Sana con gusto

Offers vegan cheeses made out of almonds, cashews or tarwi. Try their coca punch, a refreshing drink of brewed coca leaves that’s best served cold. Free delivery on orders over S/100.

More info: WhatsApp +51 954043988

D’Manu Gourmet

Choose from a various preserves, including garlic, tomato, chile, olives, peppers and pesto. They also give you S/10 off for every S/50 of purchases.

More info: WhatsApp +51 998 374 296

FIX cold

This pressed juice company offers “immunity shots” made of lemon, orange, turmeric and ginger. Stock up on 15 shots for 65 Soles. Free delivery.

More info: [email protected]

Sprout House

Perfect for salads or sandwiches, order up some sprouts or activated almonds and cashews via delivery.

More info: WhatApp +51 936605482

Misha Rastrera

This local favorite is offering their natural cosmetics and fermented beverages with free delivery in Surco Viejo, Miraflores, Chorrillos and Barranco with orders over S/50. Other districts receive free delivery with purchases of S/100 or more.

More info on the Misha Rastrera Facebook page.

La Cabrita

Offers their goat milk products (cheese, yogurt, butter and dulce de leche) with a delivery service.

More info: WhatsApp +51 987 530 794

Fundo Don Nico

Purchase organic fruits and vegetables via WhatsApp +51 964 140 273

Las Vacas Felices

You know their products from their bio bodegas in San Isidro (Calle Juan Norberto Eléspuru) and Barranco (Jr. Colina 108). Now you can sign up for deliveries of their dairy products.

More info: WhatsApp 950 112 570

Sana Sano y Natural

Order up some legumes, cereals and dry fruits. Delivers to all of Lima.

More info: whatsapp +51 991 072 866

Bayas Peruanas

Will deliver all their berries straight to your home. Select from wild blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and golden berries, as well as organic tomatoes and other fruit.

More info: whatsapp +51 970 947 621

La Sanahoria

The organic market located in Surco (C.C. El Polo 2), Barranco (Jirón Centenario 195) and San Isidro (Cl Miguel Dasso 111) is working with Rappi for deliveries.

Flora y Fauna

Organic market with three locations. For deliveries, call your nearest market:

Miraflores (Av. Mariscal La Mar 1110). Delivery: 986 915 313,

Chacarilla (Av. Primavera 654). Delivery: 934 599 647

San Borja (Av. Aviación 3110). Delivery: 940 414 018

We recommend you take sanitary measures, even when not leaving your home. Wash your hands before and after receiving your deliveries, remove the external packaging and stay at home.

Enjoy your organic products, stay healthy and eat well!

Cover image: Pixabay