Inspired by Lima after dark, INDEX with Banderas offers a capsule collection

As Lima moves from daylight into evening, style becomes a question of balance: looking put-together without feeling stiff, relaxed without losing intention. INDEX, Ripley’s in-house label, explores this space with Night Collection, a menswear capsule created alongside Banderas.

The collection is made for Lima’s varied evenings, whether that means a dinner in Miraflores, a gathering with friends, or a night out in Barranco. Familiar wardrobe staples are reimagined in deeper colors and sharper lines, with tailoring and dark denim forming the backbone. Each piece is meant to mix easily with what you already own, inviting personal style rather than dictating it.

One highlight is a dark gray cotton jacket, cut with a boxy fit and finished with metallic snaps. Its structure feels at home in the city, adaptable enough for both casual and more refined looks.

Layering is central to the collection. A short-sleeved black cotton shirt, with its straight cut and front closure, can be worn on its own or open over a T-shirt. The long-sleeved version keeps things understated, with just a touch of embroidered lettering at the chest.

For a lighter touch, there’s a white short-sleeved Henley. Its easy fit and simple neckline offer a subtle shift from the usual T-shirt, especially when matched with the collection’s tailored dark trousers.

A fragrance to complete the look

The collaboration goes further than clothing. Seduction X, the latest men’s fragrance from Banderas, brings a woody scent to the mix, adding another layer to the experience of getting ready for a night out.

IN THE KNOW: The INDEX x Banderas Night Collection can be found at Ripley stores across Peru and online, along with the Seduction X fragrance.