Premios Somos 2026: The Local’s Guide to Eating Out

From neighborhood favorites and regional restaurants to celebrated fine-dining destinations, the fourth edition of the Premios Somos offers a broad snapshot of where Peruvians enjoy eating today.

Photo Courtesy by Hugo Pérez / Grupo el Comercio ®

Created in 2023 by Somos, the Saturday magazine of newspaper El Comercio, the awards have become one of Peru’s most visible public celebrations of its restaurant industry. Their reach comes from the diversity of the categories and, above all, from the direct participation of readers.

Voting for the 2026 edition was open from May 27 to July 26 and attracted more than 28,000 votes. The ceremony was held at Lima’s Museo Pedro de Osma, in Barranco.

What do the Premios Somos measure?

Rodrigo Fernandini with his award for culinary content | Photo courtesy of Grupo El Comercio ®

Unlike restaurant rankings determined entirely by inspectors, critics or industry professionals, most Premios Somos categories are decided by popular vote.

The results should be understood as a measure of public preference, recognition and community support rather than a strictly critical ranking. Established brands with several locations share the list with neighborhood institutions, regional restaurants and newer independent projects.

Five major distinctions—Best Restaurant, Best New Restaurant, Chef of the Year, Female Chef of the Year and Best Front-of-House Service—were evaluated by a specialized jury. A separate lifetime achievement award recognized a career dedicated to preserving and sharing Peruvian culinary traditions.

Together, both voting systems produce a useful and eclectic guide to exploring Peru’s current dining landscape.

The jury awards

Best Restaurant: Kjolle

Led by chef Pía León in Barranco, Kjolle was named the year’s best restaurant. The restaurant explores Peru’s biodiversity through a colorful and contemporary approach connected to the research developed by Mater Iniciativa.

Female Chef of the Year: Pía León

The chef of Kjolle received a second distinction during the ceremony, reinforcing a year in which the jury recognized both her individual work and her restaurant.

Best New Restaurant: Los Primos de San Juan

Founded by three cousins from San Juan de Miraflores, the Surquillo restaurant describes its proposal as alta cocina de barrio—neighborhood fine dining. Its founders previously worked in kitchens including Central, El Mercado, and Museo Larco.

Chef of the Year: Juan Luis Martínez

The Venezuelan-born chef behind Mérito was recognized for a body of work that has created a distinctive conversation between his Venezuelan roots and Peruvian ingredients. Martínez also leads Demo, Mérito’s more casual sister concept.

Best Front-of-House Service: Central

Central received the award for its dining-room service, an essential component of the restaurant’s immersive journey through Peru’s different ecosystems and elevations.

Lifetime Achievement Award: María Zúñiga

The cook, educator and founder of Casa Zúñiga was honored for her contribution to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Her work encompasses criollo cooking, convent sweets and an extensive repertoire of tamales and humitas.

The 2026 public-vote winners

Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi from Pasta | Photo courtesy of Grupo El Comercio ®

Bakeries, cafés and sweet stops

Best Bakery: El Pan de la Chola

El Pan de la Chola Best Pastry Shop: María Almenara

María Almenara Best Café: San Antonio

San Antonio Best Specialty Coffee Shop: D’Sala Café

D’Sala Café Best Ice-Cream Shop: Cafeladería 4D

Casual favorites

Best Pizza: La Linterna

La Linterna Best Burgers: Boycott

Boycott Best Sandwiches: El Chinito

El Chinito Best Healthy-Food Restaurant: La Nevera Fit

La Nevera Fit Best Pollería: Tinajas Chicken & Grill

Peruvian traditions

Best Seafood Restaurant: La Mar

La Mar Best Criollo Restaurant: Panchita

Panchita Best Chifa: Titi

Titi Best Huarique: Canta Rana

Canta Rana Best Tavern: Antigua Taberna Queirolo

Antigua Taberna Queirolo Best Country Restaurant: La Granja Azul

Restaurants by cuisine and style

Best Italian Restaurant: Pasta

Pasta Best Nikkei Restaurant: Osaka

Osaka Best Contemporary Restaurant: Cosme

Cosme Best International-Cuisine Restaurant: 52MX

52MX Best Steakhouse: El Hornero

El Hornero Best Korean Restaurant: Casa Corea

Casa Corea Best Hotel Restaurant: Maras at The Westin Lima

Maras at The Westin Lima Best Rooftop: Amador

Regional Peru

Best Regional Restaurant in Lima: Alegría Picantería Piurana

Alegría Picantería Piurana Best Restaurant in the Amazonian Region: El Batán del Tayta, Chachapoyas

El Batán del Tayta, Chachapoyas Best Restaurant in Ica: Lagunilla

Lagunilla Best Restaurant in Lambayeque: Don Humberto

Don Humberto Best Restaurant in Arequipa: La Nueva Palomino

La Nueva Palomino Best Restaurant in Cusco: Chicha

Bars, education and Peruvian food abroad

Best Bar: María Mezcal

María Mezcal Best Culinary School: Le Cordon Bleu Perú

Le Cordon Bleu Perú Best Peruvian Restaurant Abroad: CVICHE 105, Miami

CVICHE 105, Miami Club El Comercio Restaurant Award: Embarcadero 41

Culinary media and content

Best Food Content Creator – Recommendations: Luis López, @mirecetamagica

Luis López, @mirecetamagica Best Food Content Creator – Recipes: Rodrigo Fernandini

Rodrigo Fernandini Best Food Program: Viaja y Prueba, hosted by Luciano Mazzetti

A starting point for eating across Peru

The 2026 results stretch well beyond Lima. La Nueva Palomino represents Arequipa’s picantería tradition; Don Humberto keeps Chiclayo’s culinary memory alive; Chicha highlights the produce of Cusco and the Andes; Lagunilla draws from Ica’s coast, desert and agricultural valleys; and El Batán del Tayta brings the flavors of the Andean Amazon to the table in Chachapoyas.

In Lima, the list moves easily between generations and formats: from institutions such as San Antonio, La Linterna, Titi and Antigua Taberna Queirolo to contemporary restaurants including Kjolle, Mérito, Cosme and Los Primos de San Juan.

No public-vote award can define the entirety of a restaurant scene as broad and constantly evolving as Peru’s. The Premios Somos are better approached as a map of recognition: a collection of places that have earned affection, visibility or loyalty from the people who eat there, this thecomplete list provides plenty of reasons to begin exploring.

The results and voting information were published by Somos and El Comercio. Details about the jury-selected categories are available in the newspaper’s special awards report.