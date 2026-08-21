Premios Somos 2026: The Local’s Guide to Eating Out

From neighborhood favorites and regional restaurants to celebrated fine-dining destinations, the fourth edition of the Premios Somos offers a broad snapshot of where Peruvians enjoy eating today.
Created in 2023 by Somos, the Saturday magazine of newspaper El Comercio, the awards have become one of Peru’s most visible public celebrations of its restaurant industry. Their reach comes from the diversity of the categories and, above all, from the direct participation of readers.
Voting for the 2026 edition was open from May 27 to July 26 and attracted more than 28,000 votes. The ceremony was held at Lima’s Museo Pedro de Osma, in Barranco.
What do the Premios Somos measure?
Unlike restaurant rankings determined entirely by inspectors, critics or industry professionals, most Premios Somos categories are decided by popular vote.
The results should be understood as a measure of public preference, recognition and community support rather than a strictly critical ranking. Established brands with several locations share the list with neighborhood institutions, regional restaurants and newer independent projects.
Five major distinctions—Best Restaurant, Best New Restaurant, Chef of the Year, Female Chef of the Year and Best Front-of-House Service—were evaluated by a specialized jury. A separate lifetime achievement award recognized a career dedicated to preserving and sharing Peruvian culinary traditions.
Together, both voting systems produce a useful and eclectic guide to exploring Peru’s current dining landscape.
The jury awards
Best Restaurant: Kjolle
Led by chef Pía León in Barranco, Kjolle was named the year’s best restaurant. The restaurant explores Peru’s biodiversity through a colorful and contemporary approach connected to the research developed by Mater Iniciativa.
Female Chef of the Year: Pía León
The chef of Kjolle received a second distinction during the ceremony, reinforcing a year in which the jury recognized both her individual work and her restaurant.
Best New Restaurant: Los Primos de San Juan
Founded by three cousins from San Juan de Miraflores, the Surquillo restaurant describes its proposal as alta cocina de barrio—neighborhood fine dining. Its founders previously worked in kitchens including Central, El Mercado, and Museo Larco.
Chef of the Year: Juan Luis Martínez
The Venezuelan-born chef behind Mérito was recognized for a body of work that has created a distinctive conversation between his Venezuelan roots and Peruvian ingredients. Martínez also leads Demo, Mérito’s more casual sister concept.
Best Front-of-House Service: Central
Central received the award for its dining-room service, an essential component of the restaurant’s immersive journey through Peru’s different ecosystems and elevations.
Lifetime Achievement Award: María Zúñiga
The cook, educator and founder of Casa Zúñiga was honored for her contribution to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Her work encompasses criollo cooking, convent sweets and an extensive repertoire of tamales and humitas.
The 2026 public-vote winners
Bakeries, cafés and sweet stops
- Best Bakery: El Pan de la Chola
- Best Pastry Shop: María Almenara
- Best Café: San Antonio
- Best Specialty Coffee Shop: D’Sala Café
- Best Ice-Cream Shop: Cafeladería 4D
Casual favorites
- Best Pizza: La Linterna
- Best Burgers: Boycott
- Best Sandwiches: El Chinito
- Best Healthy-Food Restaurant: La Nevera Fit
- Best Pollería: Tinajas Chicken & Grill
Peruvian traditions
- Best Seafood Restaurant: La Mar
- Best Criollo Restaurant: Panchita
- Best Chifa: Titi
- Best Huarique: Canta Rana
- Best Tavern: Antigua Taberna Queirolo
- Best Country Restaurant: La Granja Azul
Restaurants by cuisine and style
- Best Italian Restaurant: Pasta
- Best Nikkei Restaurant: Osaka
- Best Contemporary Restaurant: Cosme
- Best International-Cuisine Restaurant: 52MX
- Best Steakhouse: El Hornero
- Best Korean Restaurant: Casa Corea
- Best Hotel Restaurant: Maras at The Westin Lima
- Best Rooftop: Amador
Regional Peru
- Best Regional Restaurant in Lima: Alegría Picantería Piurana
- Best Restaurant in the Amazonian Region: El Batán del Tayta, Chachapoyas
- Best Restaurant in Ica: Lagunilla
- Best Restaurant in Lambayeque: Don Humberto
- Best Restaurant in Arequipa: La Nueva Palomino
- Best Restaurant in Cusco: Chicha
Bars, education and Peruvian food abroad
- Best Bar: María Mezcal
- Best Culinary School: Le Cordon Bleu Perú
- Best Peruvian Restaurant Abroad: CVICHE 105, Miami
- Club El Comercio Restaurant Award: Embarcadero 41
Culinary media and content
- Best Food Content Creator – Recommendations: Luis López, @mirecetamagica
- Best Food Content Creator – Recipes: Rodrigo Fernandini
- Best Food Program: Viaja y Prueba, hosted by Luciano Mazzetti
A starting point for eating across Peru
The 2026 results stretch well beyond Lima. La Nueva Palomino represents Arequipa’s picantería tradition; Don Humberto keeps Chiclayo’s culinary memory alive; Chicha highlights the produce of Cusco and the Andes; Lagunilla draws from Ica’s coast, desert and agricultural valleys; and El Batán del Tayta brings the flavors of the Andean Amazon to the table in Chachapoyas.
In Lima, the list moves easily between generations and formats: from institutions such as San Antonio, La Linterna, Titi and Antigua Taberna Queirolo to contemporary restaurants including Kjolle, Mérito, Cosme and Los Primos de San Juan.
No public-vote award can define the entirety of a restaurant scene as broad and constantly evolving as Peru’s. The Premios Somos are better approached as a map of recognition: a collection of places that have earned affection, visibility or loyalty from the people who eat there, this thecomplete list provides plenty of reasons to begin exploring.
The results and voting information were published by Somos and El Comercio. Details about the jury-selected categories are available in the newspaper’s special awards report.