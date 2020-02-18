Home Traveling in Peru This is Why the Maras Salt Mines of Peru are Amazing (VIDEO)
Traveling in Peru

This is Why the Maras Salt Mines of Peru are Amazing (VIDEO)

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
most beautiful places in peru
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

The salt mines of Maras near Cusco city are a true wonder of both nature and humanity, built more than 500 years ago.

The pre-Incas and Incas were brilliant at working with their environment rather than against it.

They produced truly unique technologies that are not seen anywhere else in the world, including these Maras salt mines, also known as the Cusco salt flats.

How the salt mines in Maras work

Often, it is the deceptive simplicity of pre-Hispanic architecture and engineering that is most surprising. Natural spring waters loaded with salt rise into thousands of large human-made pans that cover an entire mountainside.

As water fills the pans during the day, the sun evaporates the liquid. This leaves behind hundreds of pounds of salt, ripe for human consumption every month.

Check out this video courtesy of The Big Great Story on Youtube as they show us just why the Maras salt mines near Cusco are both incredible and beautiful.

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on August 11, 2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

11 Reasons Why Traveling To Peru is Good for...

Is Machu Picchu Kid Friendly?

These Are the Best Destinations For Birdwatching in Peru

Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba: A Luxury Eco-Lodge Full of Experiences

Carnaval Season in Peru: These Cities Are Having the...

Lake Sandoval: A Magical Place in Puerto Maldonado

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More