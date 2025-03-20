Discover Finca La Mariposa

In the heart of Peru, Finca La Mariposa represents a commitment to agroecology and high-quality coffee production. Established in 2018 by L’Arbre à Café, a company with over a decade of experience working with coffee farmers, this farm is an example of sustainable and ethical coffee cultivation.

Located at 1,900 meters above sea level, Finca La Mariposa benefits from optimal growing conditions. The high altitude slows the maturation process of the coffee cherries, resulting in greater complexity and depth of flavor. The farm spans 35 hectares, with 25 dedicated to coffee production, five preserved as a natural reserve, and five allocated to essential infrastructure, including an upcoming eco-lodge.

L’Arbre à Café chose Peru for its ideal climate, biodiversity, and the opportunity to collaborate with experienced local farmers.

The farm operates using biodynamic and agroecological principles, ensuring long-term sustainability. Soil quality was key, leading to careful land selection and ongoing organic practices to maintain soil health.

The Mind behind La Mariposa

Hippolyte Courty is not merely a connoisseur; he is an explorer of taste, constantly seeking to push the boundaries of perception and redefine our relationship with coffee. With the precision of a historian and the sensitivity of a gastronome, he approaches each bean as a living entity, shaped by its terroir, its fermentation, and the hands that cultivate it. His vision extends beyond the cup, coming from the wine world, he sees coffee as a cultural artifact, a reflection of civilizations past and present, an ever-evolving dialogue between nature and craftsmanship. Through L’Arbre à Café he invites us on a journey, one where curiosity and knowledge.

IN THE KNOW: For a limited time, coffee lovers in Lima can experience the unique flavors of Finca La Mariposa at Ciclos Cafe in Barranco. This specialty coffee shop offers a selection of La Mariposa’s finest beans.