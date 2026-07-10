The World’s 50 Best Restaurants: South America’s Historic Debut

On November 4, 2026, Lima will host The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards for the first time, making it the center of the global culinary scene. This is also the first time the event will take place in South America, marking a milestone that strengthens Peru’s reputation as a top gastronomic destination.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 – Date & Location announcement

The annual celebration, organized with PromPerú and sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will bring together chefs, restaurateurs, media, and food lovers from all over the world.

This announcement comes after another big achievement for Peruvian cuisine: Maido was named The World’s Best Restaurant 2025 in Turin. It is the second Peruvian restaurant in three years to top the ranking, following Central’s 2023 ranking. Now that Maido has reached No. 1, it joins the Best of the Best hall of fame and will not be eligible for future rankings.

While this is the first time the global awards will be held in South America, Lima has a long history with the 50 Best organization. The city hosted the first Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants ceremony in 2013, which helped boost its influence on the regional dining scene. Since then, Lima has gained international recognition for its lively restaurant culture, unique biodiversity, and talented chefs.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 – Awards Reception | Photo @sharbinson for @lightfoodagency

In addition to the awards ceremony, the week-long program will include several signature events that are part of the 50 Best experience. Highlights include the #50BestTalks leadership forum, 50 Best Signature Sessions where international chefs team up with local talent, the exclusive Chefs’ Feast, and special award announcements recognizing individual and industry achievements before the main event.

“Bringing The World’s 50 Best Restaurants to South America for the first time is an exciting milestone,” said Rikki Tidball, Managing Director of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants events. She pointed out that Peru’s rich cultural heritage and lively food scene reflect the spirit of the awards. Peru’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Berthin Enrique Gómez Vela, said Lima’s selection is the result of a long-term plan to make the country a top culinary and tourism destination, and he expects the event to have a positive impact on Peru’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

This announcement strengthens Peru’s reputation as a leading food destination. With the world’s attention on Lima, the 2026 event will celebrate top restaurants and highlight Peru’s culinary heritage, biodiversity, and hospitality for a global audience.