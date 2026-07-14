Discover Peruvian classics at Perroquet this July

From its iconic sancochado buffet to a five-course wine dinner with Catena Zapata, the historic San Isidro hotel is celebrating Peruvian cuisine throughout July.

Perroquet, the signature restaurant at Country Club Lima Hotel, is introducing a series of seasonal dining experiences that celebrate the richness of Peruvian cuisine. Throughout July, guests can enjoy the restaurant’s renowned sancochado buffet, a menu dedicated to classic criollo dishes, and an exclusive five-course wine pairing dinner in collaboration with Argentina’s acclaimed Catena Zapata winery.

One of the restaurant’s most anticipated traditions returns with its celebrated sancochado buffet, served every Tuesday through Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The experience begins with a welcome aperitif and features a generous selection of slow-cooked meats, sausages, traditional vegetables, more than fifteen house-made sauces, a daily hot dish, fresh salads, and a variety of desserts prepared by the pastry team.

For those looking to explore Peru’s comforting home-style cuisine, Perroquet is also offering a special criollo menu throughout the month. The selection includes favorites such as ají de gallina, northern-style beef served with rice and cassava, spaghetti saltado with chicken, and a lucuma tocino del cielo topped with crispy quinoa for dessert.

IN THE KNOW: You can reserve all these experiences via their website, WhatsApp or email.

Wine lovers can mark their calendars for July 24, when Perroquet will host a five-course pairing dinner featuring wines from Catena Zapata. Led by sommelier Agustina Goldsack, the evening will pair each label with a specially designed menu, including a salmon roll with passion-fruit citrus emulsion, prosciutto-wrapped beef tenderloin, duck breast with creamy loche squash, slow-cooked short rib with quinoa purée, and a rosé-inspired dessert to finish. Live music will accompany the dinner.

Located inside the historic Country Club Lima Hotel in San Isidro, Perroquet has long been part of Lima’s dining scene, combining classic elegance with contemporary Peruvian cuisine. This season’s offerings invite both locals and visitors to rediscover some of the country’s most beloved flavors in one of the city’s most iconic settings.