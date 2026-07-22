Lima Airport Among the World’s Best as Peruvian Brands Shine at the 2026 FAB Awards

A little more than a year after opening its new terminal, Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport has gained international attention as a top airport dining spot. It won 11 awards at the 2026 Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Awards, the industry’s most respected global honor for airport food, beverage, and hospitality.

Bartender at Copper Bar & Restaurant at the International terminal | Courtesy

The Moodie Davitt Report organizes the FAB Awards each year to honor the best airport restaurants, cafés, bars, lounges, and hospitality concepts worldwide. This year’s event took place in Bengaluru, India, and drew over 450 entries from airports and hospitality operators worldwide.

Singapore Changi Airport won the top award for Airport Food & Beverage Offer of the Year, but Lima was also a standout. Its strong culinary concepts, many highlighting Peruvian cuisine and culture, impressed millions of international travelers.

Peru’s biggest winners

Three venues at Jorge Chávez won global category titles, competing with airports like Changi, Hamad International, Heathrow, Hong Kong International, and New York JFK.

Callao by Jaime Pesaque offers a take on local staples from Ceviche and tiraderos to Lomo Saltado or Ají de Gallina | Photo Callao

Callao Cocina Peruana, created by Peruvian chef Jaime Pesaque and run by Lagardère Travel Retail, was named Airport Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year for airports with over 20 million passengers a year. It also won the Latin American regional award in the same category.

La Lucha, a popular Peruvian sandwich brand, won Airport Food-to-Go Offer of the Year. It was the global winner in its category and also received the Latin American innovation award for airport food and beverage concepts.

Perusuyo Mercado Peruano shared the global Best Representing Sense of Place award with Türkiye’s Taste of Anatolia. This award honors concepts that best reflect the culture, identity, and food traditions of their destinations.

Several other Peruvian brands also received regional recognition. Puku Puku Café was named Latin America’s best airport coffee concept. Copper Bar & Kitchen won regional awards for both Best Airport Bar and Restaurant Design. La Bonbonniere received the Latin American award for Airport Food & Beverage Opening of the Year.

In addition to these winners, The Club, run by Airport Dimensions at Jorge Chávez, received a Silver Award for Airport Lounge Opening of the Year. This shows that recognition at the airport goes beyond just restaurants and includes its wider hospitality services.

A showcase for Peruvian gastronomy

Puku Puku Specialty coffeeshop located on the national terminal | Photo Esther Vargas

These awards show Lima Airport’s focus on making food and drink a key part of the passenger experience. The new Jorge Chávez terminal now has about 30 food and beverage outlets, combining international operators with top Peruvian brands. Many of these venues are designed to introduce travelers to Peru’s food culture as soon as they enter the airport.

For Peru, this recognition strengthens the country’s reputation as a top food destination in Latin America and shows that airport dining is now an important part of national tourism and hospitality. As airports around the world focus more on local food concepts instead of standard international chains, Jorge Chávez’s success puts Lima among a select group of airports that use food to shape the travel experience.

With recognition alongside airports like Singapore Changi, Hamad International in Doha, Antalya, Hong Kong International, and New York JFK, Lima’s recent achievements show that Peru’s food reputation now starts as soon as visitors arrive at the airport.