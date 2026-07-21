Landslide Risks on Peru’s Highways: Routes Where Drivers Should Take Extra Caution During Independence Day Travel

As Peru prepares for the long Independence Day holidays, thousands of travelers are expected to hit the country’s highways. While many drivers focus on planning their routes and checking their vehicles before departure, experts warn that knowing which roads are most vulnerable to landslides can be just as important for a safe journey.

According to RIMAC’s Monitoring Center, several major highways crossing Peru’s mountainous regions have a long history of landslides, falling rocks, and road collapses. Weather conditions such as rain, fog, and unstable slopes can quickly change driving conditions, particularly in the Andes.

High-risk routes

Central Highway (Lima – La Oroya – Huancayo) One of Peru’s busiest and most challenging roads, the Central Highway is especially vulnerable to landslides because of its steep terrain and exposure to heavy rainfall. Drivers should exercise extra caution near Ricardo Palma, Surco, Matucana, San Mateo, Mayoco, Infiernillo, Chicla, and Casapalca, where falling rocks and slope failures are common.

One of Peru’s busiest and most challenging roads, the Central Highway is especially vulnerable to landslides because of its steep terrain and exposure to heavy rainfall. Drivers should exercise extra caution near Ricardo Palma, Surco, Matucana, San Mateo, Mayoco, Infiernillo, Chicla, and Casapalca, where falling rocks and slope failures are common. Huánuco – Tingo María Highway This key route linking Peru’s central highlands with the Amazon frequently experiences landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls during the rainy season. The most affected areas include Carpish, Puente Durand, Chinchao, Churubamba, and the entrance to Tingo María.

This key route linking Peru’s central highlands with the Amazon frequently experiences landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls during the rainy season. The most affected areas include Carpish, Puente Durand, Chinchao, Churubamba, and the entrance to Tingo María. Lima – Canta – La Viuda – Cerro de Pasco Highway Drivers should also remain alert along this scenic mountain route, particularly near Abra La Viuda, where steep slopes, dense fog, rainfall, and rockfalls create hazardous driving conditions.

“Landslides rarely occur without warning. In many cases, drivers can identify signs of instability if they pay attention to their surroundings. Recognizing these warning signs early allows motorists to make safer decisions and avoid unnecessary risks,” said Henry Zamora, Head of Risk Management at RIMAC.

Warning signs to watch for

Drivers should remain alert if they notice:

Small rocks continuously falling onto the roadway.

New cracks appearing on the pavement.

Water seeping from hillsides or slopes.

Trees or utility poles leaning unusually.

Fresh accumulations of mud, soil, or rocks along roadside ditches.

Safety recommendations

Before and during your trip, experts recommend:

Avoid stopping next to unstable slopes or hillsides.

Reduce speed during rain, fog, or periods of low visibility.

Maintain a safe distance from heavy trucks.

Postpone travel during intense rainfall whenever possible.

Keep headlights on, even during daylight hours.

Slow down on curves and in areas known for previous landslides.

Never park beneath cliffs or areas with a risk of falling rocks.

As holiday traffic increases across Peru, authorities encourage drivers to stay informed about road conditions and remain vigilant throughout their journey. Being aware of potential hazards and adapting to changing conditions can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and help ensure a safe trip.