50 Best Discovery adds more than 650 new venues in its 2026 global refresh

The platform now features more than 3,500 restaurants, bars, hotels, and, for the first time, vineyards across more than 800 cities worldwide. Peru also expands its presence with seven new additions.

50 Best Discovery 2026 Update | Courtesy of 50 Best

The World’s 50 Best has unveiled the 2026 refresh of its 50 Best Discovery platform, adding more than 650 new hospitality venues from around the globe. The latest update expands the curated guide to more than 3,500 restaurants, bars, hotels and vineyards across more than 800 cities and towns, offering travelers an increasingly comprehensive resource for discovering exceptional experiences beyond the annual rankings.

Unlike The World’s 50 Best Restaurants or The World’s 50 Best Bars, 50 Best Discovery is not a ranking. Instead, it is a continuously evolving collection of venues that have received votes from the expert academies responsible for the various 50 Best lists. The result is a carefully curated database that reflects recommendations from thousands of hospitality professionals worldwide.

One of the biggest changes in this year’s update is the introduction of vineyards as a new category, with more than 190 wineries joining the platform. Prestigious estates from Italy, France and Argentina are among the first to be featured, highlighting the growing importance of wine tourism within the global hospitality landscape.

The refresh also broadens the platform’s geographical reach. New destinations, including Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Jamaica, appear on Discovery for the first time, while countries such as Japan, Mexico, Italy, and several across Latin America significantly expand their representation with restaurants, hotels, and bars located beyond their major metropolitan centers.

Peru’s growing presence

Mijano Cocktail | Courtesy of Limaq Bar

Peru also strengthens its footprint on the platform with seven new additions in this year’s refresh. The newcomers include Lima restaurants Tomo and Verbena; cocktail bars Bijou and Limaq; and the hotels Cirqa in Arequipa and Miraflores Park, A Belmond Hotel, Lima.

These new entries join an already impressive Peruvian selection that includes internationally acclaimed restaurants such as Central, Maido, Kjolle, Mayta, Mil, Mérito, Astrid y Gastón, Rafael, Cosme, Isolina, and La Mar, alongside renowned bars including Carnaval, Lady Bee, Sastrería Martínez, and The Parrot Shadow, as well as luxury properties such as Hotel B, Palacio Nazarenas, JW Marriott El Convento Cusco, and Explora Valle Sagrado.

Following the latest refresh, Peru is represented on the platform by 24 restaurants and 7 bars, underscoring the country’s remarkable culinary diversity, from world-renowned fine dining in Lima to regional destinations such as Arequipa, along with award-winning cocktail bars and 6 exceptional luxury hotels.

Rather than serving as a definitive ranking, 50 Best Discovery encourages travelers to explore both internationally acclaimed establishments and lesser-known local favorites. The platform is refreshed annually based on the latest voting results, while venues may also be removed if they close, undergo significant changes, or no longer meet the selection criteria.

For travelers planning their next culinary adventure, the growing database offers inspiration well beyond the world’s most famous restaurants, highlighting the diversity of today’s global hospitality scene.