El Tío Darío: Peruvian-Japanese Cuisine in Arequipa

A restaurant with beautiful terraces, views of volcanoes and authentic cuisine makes El Tío Darío a great culinary experience in Arequipa, Peru.

This well-known restaurant in Arequipa opened 16 years ago by Alfonso Eguiluz and the great Dario Matsufuji, one of the most representative chefs of Peruvian-Japanese cuisine in Peru. (His legacy continues in Lima with his son Toshi Matsufuji’s famous restaurant Al Toke Pez).





Darío, then, was one of the first to bring this fusion cuisine to the White City, specializing in fish and seafood.

The food

Tidadito Darío.

From El Tío Darío’s diverse appetizers menu, we chose to try cucharitas del mar (Darío’s cold appetizer with squid, slices of fish in pepper sauce, octopus and cebiche; seen in the cover photo); Soltero de queso con quinua (Arequipa’s traditional salad in Tío Darío’s own style, with three types of quinoa); and the one we couldn’t miss: Tidadito Darío (Fine slices of sole fish marinated in white vinegar, garlic and lemon juice) which exemplifies Dario Matsufuji’s style and one of the best tiraditos I’ve tried.

Soltero de queso con quinua.

As for main courses, we decided to try the famous Cauche de queso (A combination of Andean cheese, potato, mild pepper and a dressing) and the famous Tacuyaki de camarones (African-Peruvian fusion with beans, crayfish tails in white wine and butter sauce). These 2 dishes were incredibly tasty with very well balanced flavors, especially when I noticed they didn’t use much condiments but more natural flavors, instead.

Tacuyaki de camarones.

The Tacuyaki is so far my favorite and I can’t remember the last time I tried a tacu tacu (beans mixed with rice and fried) that made me feel as excited and happy as I felt eating this one.

Desserts at El Tío Darío

Tocino del cielo.

I am not a desserts fan but the trufas de chocolate (chocolate truffles), tocino del cielo (a kind of crème brûlée) and queso helado (iced milk with texture similar to cheese) were the perfect combination to finish this meal that really impressed me for the quality and dedication they put in every single dish.

The queso helado was creamy, soft, very tasty and is a must-try for you given that is the most representative dessert of Arequipa.

Safety protocols

In order to prevent the spread of germs, protocols of biosecurity have been implemented like social distancing (the terraces are very spacious and you won’t be sitting close to other visitors); food safety (there are less cooks in the kitchen and they are all equipped with protection for preventing food contamination); and disinfection (following high standards of disinfection and protocols, all areas are constantly being disinfected). Additionally, you can access to the menu is by scanning a QR code.

So, all safety protocols are implemented so people can come enjoy the sunny Arequipa weather and the great food El Tío Darío has to offer.

Why you should visit El Tío Darío in Arequipa

El Tío Darío provides a unique experience where the spring terraces harmonize with the view of the Misti volcano and Arequipa’s authentic food with a Japanese twist. It will make you feel like you are out of the city (located just a few meters from the famous Yanahuara square), offering a unique and memorable culinary experience.

Hours

Monday-Sunday, 11:00-4:00 PM

Address

Callejón del Cabildo 100, Yanahuara 04017

Contact info

website

[email protected]

phone: +054 253586

All photos: Ivana Vysna