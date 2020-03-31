Frejol Colado: A Peruvian Holy Week Dessert (Recipe)

Made with pantry essentials, frejol colado’s rich flavor is testament to its Afro-Peruvian roots.

A Semana Santa delicacy, frejol colado (literally meaning strained beans) is a black bean pudding that is both delicious and filled with historic and cultural significance.

It’s believed that the Afro-Peruvian communities of Chincha, north of Ica, and of Cañete, south of Lima city, were the first to prepare this dessert. It became a popular treat during the viceroyalty, and was written about by many cultural writers, including Ricardo Palma who included the dessert in what is known as his greatest work, Tradiciones Peruanas (1883).

Frejol colado is typically eaten on Thursday and Friday of Holy Week, but can now be found in its area of origin and across the country throughout the year. The preparation is straightforward and the ingredients are few and easy to find.

Here’s the recipe from El Comercio:

Ingredients

1 kg. Canary beans (frejol canario)

2 kg. Brown sugar

2 Tbsp ground cloves

1 2/3 cups evaporated milk

Toasted sesame seeds

Preparation

Soak the beans in a bowl of cold water overnight, then drain them. In a large cooking pot, cook the beans on medium heat with five liters of water for two hours. Peel the beans and blend them with a liter of water. Add them to the cooking pot along with the sugar and cloves and bring to a boil. Let it cook for about 30 minutes on high heat while continuously stirring, until you can pass the spoon through the mixture and see the bottom of the pot. Pour the milk and bring it down to medium heat for five more minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool for at least 30 minutes. Sprinkle the sesame seeds to serve.

Cover photo: comidasperuanas.net