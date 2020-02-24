Home The latest news about Peru Medical Marijuana Sells Out in Peru
The latest news about Peru

Medical Marijuana Sells Out in Peru

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
marijuana cannabis in peru
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

The Peruvian government sold out of its medical cannabis supply in less than three months, while also not moving forward with issuing licenses to companies to import product.

Marijuana Business Daily reports that it didn’t even take three months for Peru to sell out of the medical cannabis supply it acquired for patients in December.

The ministry of health bought 10 liters of CBD oil, with an almost 5% concentration, from Anden Naturals. The Oregon-based company won the bid after the ministry agreed to pay USD $8,390 (below the market price) for the supply.

The supply was sold in Digemid (the state’s Directorate General of Drug Supplies and Drugs) pharmacies to patients with medical marijuana prescriptions at S/ 47.70 per 10-milliliter bottles.

There’s no question there is more demand that supply, but what is the government doing to fulfill this demand? According to the executive director at ACM Peru, an agribusiness consultancy firm, no licenses have been issued for private companies to import or produce medical cannabis in the country.

The ED, Andrés Vazquez, believes that the government has put all their effort into selling just this one product in one type of pharmacy instead of implementing the laws that will allow the market to grow to satisfy the demand and guarantee medical marijuana supply for those patients who have started treatment.

Source: mjbizdaily.com

Cover photo: Andina

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

Inca Manuscript Stolen During Chilean Occupation of Peru Recovered

Ancient Inca Artifacts Found Underground by Lima Gas Workers

New Peru-Australia Free Trade Agreement

Peruvian Superfoods on Display in German Organic Food Fair

Machu Picchu: 2nd Most Google Searched Landmark in the...

Nazca Alternative: Discover the Ancient Geoglyphs of Palpa, Ica

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More