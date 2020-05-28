Papa Rellena: A Classic Peruvian Recipe to Try at Home

Papa rellena, or potato croquette, is a classic Peruvian appetizer that can fill you up like a complete meal. Try this recipe at home.

Make them extra large (as does Isolina) or bite-sized to feed friends and family, and top them off with salsa criolla. The classic Peruvian style of papa rellena is with beef stuffing, though you can easily make them with your protein of choice or go vegetarian.

The origin story of papa rellena in Peru goes back to the War of the Pacific. The quick preparation and fulfilling nature of the stuffed potato proved to be convenient for the long treks that Peruvian soldiers embarked on during the war. Here’s the recipe you should try at home.

Ingredients for filling

250 g prime roast sirloin

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Salt, pepper and cumin

1/2 red union

1 teaspoon of finely chopped garlic

1 tablespoon of ají panca paste (try ancho paste or chipotle powder as substitute)

1 tomato, no skin or seeds

1/4 cup of water

50 grams of raisins (optional)

1/4 teaspoon of oregano

Parsley chopped (as desired)

2 boiled eggs, chopped

Olives

Ingredients for mashed potato mixture

500 g of potatoes (papa amarilla if you’re in Peru), cooked, peeled and mashed

2 egg

Flour

Preparation for papa rellena

For the filling:

Cut lomo into thin strips, then into cubes. Heat frying pan with oil, add the meat and season with salt, pepper and cumin. Brown the meat for three minutes and reserve for now. In the same pan, add the onion, season with salt, pepper and cumin. Stir fry for a couple minutes, add garlic and continue to stir fry for two more minutes. Add ají panca, tomato, continue to stir fry and add water. Add the cooked meat, raisins, oregano, salt to taste and parsley. Stir in boiled eggs and let it cook for a couple minutes. Set the filling aside.

For potato mixture:

Add mashed potatoes to a bowl, add salt and pepper to taste. Crack open one egg and mix with potatoes, preferably by hand. Once evenly combined, take a handful of the mixture, round and flatten it with your hands to make a patty. Add a spoonful of the filling to the middle of the patty, top it off with an olive. Close the mixture and give it an oval shape. Cover the croquette in flour and roll into one beaten egg. Fry the croquette over high heat until golden on all sides. Place over a paper towel before serving.

Watch the video recipe here.

Cover photo: cravingsinamsterdam.com