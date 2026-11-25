1xBet App iOS Download Guide for Bangladeshi Players

Why Bangladeshi Bettors Choose 1xBet

Bangladesh has a growing community of online casino and sports‑betting fans, and 1xBet has become a go‑to platform because it offers a mix of live casino tables, a massive sportsbook, and frequent promotions. The brand is licensed in Curacao, which means the games are audited for fairness and the site follows international security standards. For a player who wants to bet on cricket, football, or try a few slots on the move, the 1xBet mobile experience is often the deciding factor.

Besides the variety, the platform supports popular Bangladeshi payment methods such as bKash, Nagad and local bank transfers, making the deposit‑withdraw cycle feel familiar. When you pair that with a smooth iOS app, the whole process from registration to cash‑out can be finished in a few minutes—provided you know the right steps.

Step‑by‑Step 1xBet App iOS Download Process

The official 1xBet app is not listed on the Apple App Store in Bangladesh, so you’ll need to install it via the direct .ipa file. Follow these exact actions to avoid any hiccups:

Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad and visit the official 1xBet download page. Tap the “Download iOS App” button. Safari will ask if you want to download the file – confirm. Once the .ipa file appears in the Downloads folder, go to Settings > General > Device Management and trust the 1xBet developer certificate. Return to the home screen and launch the app. You’ll be greeted by the welcome splash and can start the registration.

If you feel uneasy about side‑loading apps, the same guide is available on the 1xbet apk ios download page, where you can double‑check the latest file version and read user feedback before proceeding.

Creating Your Account and Completing Verification

After the app opens, tap “Sign Up”. The registration form asks for your email, phone number, and a strong password. Use a Bangladeshi mobile number because 1xBet sends an SMS code for quick verification. The next step is KYC (Know Your Customer): upload a scanned passport or national ID and a selfie with the document.

Verification usually finishes within 24 hours, but many users report instant approval when the documents are clear. Until your account is verified, you’ll be limited to low‑value deposits and cannot withdraw larger winnings.

Welcome Bonus, Wagering Requirements and Other Promotions

New players get a 100 % deposit match up to BDT 5,000 plus 50 free spins on selected slots. The bonus comes with a 5‑times wagering requirement on the bonus amount, which is fairly standard for the market. Remember that the free spins are tied to a specific game and have a max cash‑out of BDT 200.

1xBet runs weekly reload offers, a “Bet & Get” sports promotion, and a loyalty program that rewards regular play with cash points. Keep an eye on the “Promotions” tab inside the app; each offer lists its own wagering rules, expiry date, and eligible games.

Deposit Methods, Payment Options and Withdrawal Speed

Bangladeshi players appreciate the variety of local payment solutions. Below is a quick comparison of the most common methods available in the iOS app.

Method Deposit Speed Withdrawal Speed Typical Fees bKash Instant Within 24 hrs BDT 20 per transaction Nagad Instant Within 24 hrs BDT 15 per transaction Bank Transfer (BRAC, City) Up to 2 hrs 2‑3 business days No fee for deposits, BDT 50 for withdrawals Visa / MasterCard Instant 1‑2 business days 2 % of amount

When you withdraw, the app will ask you to confirm your preferred method. Choose the same method you used for deposit whenever possible; this speeds up the verification and reduces the chance of a hold.

Sportsbook and Live Casino Features on iOS

The 1xBet app bundles a full‑fledged sportsbook with more than 30 000 pre‑match markets and live‑betting on cricket, football, kabaddi, and e‑sports. Odds are displayed in decimal format, and the “Cash Out” button appears for many events, letting you lock in profit before the final whistle.

Live casino streams run in high definition, and you can switch between tables (roulette, baccarat, blackjack) without leaving the app. The RTP (Return to Player) on most slots sits around 96‑98 %, while table games often feature lower house edges thanks to live dealer interaction.

Security, Licensing and Customer Support

1xBet encrypts all traffic with 128‑bit SSL certificates, which is the same level you see on major banking sites. The Curacao license ensures that the software providers—like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution—are regularly audited. For Bangladeshi users, this means your data and funds are treated with the same safeguards as in Europe.

Support is available 24/7 via live chat, email, and a dedicated WhatsApp line for the local market. Response times are usually under two minutes for chat, and the agents speak both English and Bangla, which helps when you have a question about a bonus or a withdrawal.

The iOS version mirrors the desktop layout but optimizes button sizes for touch. You can toggle between “Casino”, “Sports”, and “Promotions” using the bottom navigation bar. Updates are delivered as over‑the‑air patches; the app will prompt you when a new version is ready, and you can install it with a single tap.

If the app crashes or you encounter a “Verification Required” notice, try clearing the cache in Settings > General > iPhone Storage, then restart the app. Most issues are resolved within a few minutes, but you can always contact support directly from the “Help” section.

Responsible Gambling and Playing Safely

1xBet includes tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, and self‑exclusion periods. Set a weekly deposit cap that matches your budget—this can be done in the “Responsible Gaming” tab. If you ever feel that betting is affecting your daily life, use the “Self‑Exclusion” option, which blocks access for 6 months to 5 years.

Bangladeshi regulations currently do not prohibit online betting, but it’s wise to keep records of your wagers and winnings for personal accounting. Play for entertainment, not as a source of income, and remember that the house edge is always present.