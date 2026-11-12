FICAFÉ 2026: Peru’s Coffee Community Finds Its Heart in Cusco

For five days in Cusco, the city’s plazas and meeting halls were filled with the aroma of freshly ground beans and the hum of conversation in Spanish, Quechua, and the language of coffee itself. Producers, baristas, tasters, buyers, and café owners from across Peru gathered for the 10th FICAFÉ, a celebration that crowned national champions, honored the country’s finest beans, and, for the first time, recognized the best coffee shops shaping Peru’s café culture.

This year, Cusco—once the capital of the Inca Empire—became the meeting ground for Peru’s diverse coffee world. From November 2 to 6, the city welcomed producers from 17 regions, international buyers, and coffee enthusiasts, all drawn by the promise of discovery and exchange. In the shadow of ancient walls, conversations about altitude, varietals, and brewing methods echoed the region’s long tradition of bringing people together.

The Best Barista and Taster

The fair’s program was a showcase of skill and passion, with competitions that revealed the depth of Peru’s café culture. Nicolle Flores, a young brewer from Cusco, claimed the Brewers Cup title, while Milania Huamanguillas, representing Inkahuasi, triumphed in the Cup Tasters Championship. Their victories mean they will carry Peru’s hopes to the World Coffee Championships in Bogotá next year.

In the final round, Huamanguillas tasted her way through eight mystery cups, identifying five origins in just under four minutes. Her win broke a 14-year streak, making her the first woman since Esther Requejo to claim the national Cup Tasters title. For both Huamanguillas and Flores, the journey now leads to Bogotá, where they will represent Peru on the world stage at the World of Coffee in 2027.

The Brewers Cup podium was a testament to Cusco’s thriving coffee scene. All three top spots went to baristas from Three Monkeys Coffee, a local café that has become a hub for experimentation and learning. Flores impressed judges with her own brewing method, Aira, which uses two connected coffee beds to coax out new flavors—a reminder that innovation often springs from community.

Cup of Excellence

Recognition for Peru’s coffee-growing regions came through the Cup of Excellence awards. Fidel Huancas Huancas, a producer from Chirinos in Cajamarca, took top honors with a washed Geisha from Finca La Esperanza, scoring an impressive 91.71 points. Five coffees earned the Presidential distinction for surpassing 90 points, a testament to the dedication found in remote valleys and highland farms. This year, the awards ceremony unfolded at Machu Picchu, connecting the future of Peruvian coffee to its ancient roots.

The Best Coffeeshops in Perú

For the first time, FICAFÉ shone a spotlight on the country’s cafés, selecting 60 standout coffee shops from 82 hopefuls. Kafi Wasi Café Tostaduría in Arequipa took the top spot, followed by Cusco’s own Three Monkeys Coffee and Origen Tostadores de Café in Lima. The list, linked to The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, reflects a new generation of spaces where Peruvians gather to share stories over a cup.

Coffeeshop Destination 1. Kafi Wasi Arequipa 2. Three Monkeys Cusco 3. Origen Tostadores de Café Lima 4. Oso Café Arequipa 5. Antaqa Café Ayacucho 6. D’Sala Tostaduría & Cafe Lima 7. Raíz Coffee Lima 8. Bicho Specialty Coffee Huancayo 9. Monotono Coffee Lima 10. Kaldis Specialty Coffee Lima 11. Destino Café Oxapampa 12. Tasta Café Lima 13. Pumq Café Lima 14. La Colibrí Lima 15. Masaro Café Chiclayo 16. Puku Puku Lima 17. Guanacoffee Lima 18. Don Salazar Lima 19. Punto Café Lima 20. Ollantay Café Machu Picchu 21. Elevaria Café y Tostaduría Lima 22. D’Gary Café de Especialidad Trujillo 23. Manos Campesinas Cusco 24. Citadino Café Cusco 25. The Coffee Road Lima 26. Armache Cafetería Artesanal Lima 27. Café Gianfranco Lima 28. Bellq Vista Café de Especialidad Lima 29. Abisinia Café Lima 30. Coffee Bike Machu Picchu 31. Manu Café Pucallpa 32. Café D’ Wasi Cusco 33. Origen Marín Villa Rica 34. Sweet Memories Arequipa 35. Arábica Café Cajamarca 36. Pantiwayta Ayacucho 37. Bue Café Arequipa 38. Casa Cacao Chuncho Quillabamba 39. Cofaine Lima 40. Neira Café Lab Lima 41. Tentazione Pasticceria & Caffe Punta Hermosa 42. La Micela Coffee Lima 43. Caficultores Cafetería y Tostaduría Jaén 44. Ynn Coffee Lima 45. Típica Café & Barra Lima 46. Clamore Lima 47. Pasonki Café Lima 48. Café Aicasa Quillabamba 49. Hanako Café Huaral 50. Ciclos Café Lima 51. Amber Amadeus Lima 52. Artidoro Rodriguez Lima 53. Tunki Katari Lima 54. Collins Café Lima 55. Valiusso Café Lima 56. Tinto Café Lima 57. Atemporal Café Lima 58. D&D Coffee Bakery Shop Lima 59. Pukayana Café Lima 60. Pache Café Lima

These competitions and recognitions revealed the full spectrum of Peru’s coffee world, connecting growers, tasters, baristas, and café owners in a shared celebration. As the fair looks ahead to its next edition in Oxapampa, the sense of community and pride continues to grow—one cup at a time.