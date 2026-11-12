FICAFÉ 2026: Peru’s Coffee Community Finds Its Heart in Cusco

For five days in Cusco, the city’s plazas and meeting halls were filled with the aroma of freshly ground beans and the hum of conversation in Spanish, Quechua, and the language of coffee itself. Producers, baristas, tasters, buyers, and café owners from across Peru gathered for the 10th FICAFÉ, a celebration that crowned national champions, honored the country’s finest beans, and, for the first time, recognized the best coffee shops shaping Peru’s café culture.
This year, Cusco—once the capital of the Inca Empire—became the meeting ground for Peru’s diverse coffee world. From November 2 to 6, the city welcomed producers from 17 regions, international buyers, and coffee enthusiasts, all drawn by the promise of discovery and exchange. In the shadow of ancient walls, conversations about altitude, varietals, and brewing methods echoed the region’s long tradition of bringing people together.
The Best Barista and Taster
The fair’s program was a showcase of skill and passion, with competitions that revealed the depth of Peru’s café culture. Nicolle Flores, a young brewer from Cusco, claimed the Brewers Cup title, while Milania Huamanguillas, representing Inkahuasi, triumphed in the Cup Tasters Championship. Their victories mean they will carry Peru’s hopes to the World Coffee Championships in Bogotá next year.
In the final round, Huamanguillas tasted her way through eight mystery cups, identifying five origins in just under four minutes. Her win broke a 14-year streak, making her the first woman since Esther Requejo to claim the national Cup Tasters title. For both Huamanguillas and Flores, the journey now leads to Bogotá, where they will represent Peru on the world stage at the World of Coffee in 2027.
The Brewers Cup podium was a testament to Cusco’s thriving coffee scene. All three top spots went to baristas from Three Monkeys Coffee, a local café that has become a hub for experimentation and learning. Flores impressed judges with her own brewing method, Aira, which uses two connected coffee beds to coax out new flavors—a reminder that innovation often springs from community.
Cup of Excellence
Recognition for Peru’s coffee-growing regions came through the Cup of Excellence awards. Fidel Huancas Huancas, a producer from Chirinos in Cajamarca, took top honors with a washed Geisha from Finca La Esperanza, scoring an impressive 91.71 points. Five coffees earned the Presidential distinction for surpassing 90 points, a testament to the dedication found in remote valleys and highland farms. This year, the awards ceremony unfolded at Machu Picchu, connecting the future of Peruvian coffee to its ancient roots.
The Best Coffeeshops in Perú
For the first time, FICAFÉ shone a spotlight on the country’s cafés, selecting 60 standout coffee shops from 82 hopefuls. Kafi Wasi Café Tostaduría in Arequipa took the top spot, followed by Cusco’s own Three Monkeys Coffee and Origen Tostadores de Café in Lima. The list, linked to The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, reflects a new generation of spaces where Peruvians gather to share stories over a cup.
|Coffeeshop
|Destination
|1. Kafi Wasi
|Arequipa
|2. Three Monkeys
|Cusco
|3. Origen Tostadores de Café
|Lima
|4. Oso Café
|Arequipa
|5. Antaqa Café
|Ayacucho
|6. D’Sala Tostaduría & Cafe
|Lima
|7. Raíz Coffee
|Lima
|8. Bicho Specialty Coffee
|Huancayo
|9. Monotono Coffee
|Lima
|10. Kaldis Specialty Coffee
|Lima
|11. Destino Café
|Oxapampa
|12. Tasta Café
|Lima
|13. Pumq Café
|Lima
|14. La Colibrí
|Lima
|15. Masaro Café
|Chiclayo
|16. Puku Puku
|Lima
|17. Guanacoffee
|Lima
|18. Don Salazar
|Lima
|19. Punto Café
|Lima
|20. Ollantay Café
|Machu Picchu
|21. Elevaria Café y Tostaduría
|Lima
|22. D’Gary Café de Especialidad
|Trujillo
|23. Manos Campesinas
|Cusco
|24. Citadino Café
|Cusco
|25. The Coffee Road
|Lima
|26. Armache Cafetería Artesanal
|Lima
|27. Café Gianfranco
|Lima
|28. Bellq Vista Café de Especialidad
|Lima
|29. Abisinia Café
|Lima
|30. Coffee Bike
|Machu Picchu
|31. Manu Café
|Pucallpa
|32. Café D’ Wasi
|Cusco
|33. Origen Marín
|Villa Rica
|34. Sweet Memories
|Arequipa
|35. Arábica Café
|Cajamarca
|36. Pantiwayta
|Ayacucho
|37. Bue Café
|Arequipa
|38. Casa Cacao Chuncho
|Quillabamba
|39. Cofaine
|Lima
|40. Neira Café Lab
|Lima
|41. Tentazione Pasticceria & Caffe
|Punta Hermosa
|42. La Micela Coffee
|Lima
|43. Caficultores Cafetería y Tostaduría
|Jaén
|44. Ynn Coffee
|Lima
|45. Típica Café & Barra
|Lima
|46. Clamore
|Lima
|47. Pasonki Café
|Lima
|48. Café Aicasa
|Quillabamba
|49. Hanako Café
|Huaral
|50. Ciclos Café
|Lima
|51. Amber Amadeus
|Lima
|52. Artidoro Rodriguez
|Lima
|53. Tunki Katari
|Lima
|54. Collins Café
|Lima
|55. Valiusso Café
|Lima
|56. Tinto Café
|Lima
|57. Atemporal Café
|Lima
|58. D&D Coffee Bakery Shop
|Lima
|59. Pukayana Café
|Lima
|60. Pache Café
|Lima
These competitions and recognitions revealed the full spectrum of Peru’s coffee world, connecting growers, tasters, baristas, and café owners in a shared celebration. As the fair looks ahead to its next edition in Oxapampa, the sense of community and pride continues to grow—one cup at a time.