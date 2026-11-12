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FICAFÉ 2026: Peru’s Coffee Community Finds Its Heart in Cusco

By Daniel Quintero

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For five days in Cusco, the city’s plazas and meeting halls were filled with the aroma of freshly ground beans and the hum of conversation in Spanish, Quechua, and the language of coffee itself. Producers, baristas, tasters, buyers, and café owners from across Peru gathered for the 10th FICAFÉ, a celebration that crowned national champions, honored the country’s finest beans, and, for the first time, recognized the best coffee shops shaping Peru’s café culture.

This year, Cusco—once the capital of the Inca Empire—became the meeting ground for Peru’s diverse coffee world. From November 2 to 6, the city welcomed producers from 17 regions, international buyers, and coffee enthusiasts, all drawn by the promise of discovery and exchange. In the shadow of ancient walls, conversations about altitude, varietals, and brewing methods echoed the region’s long tradition of bringing people together.

The Best Barista and Taster

The fair’s program was a showcase of skill and passion, with competitions that revealed the depth of Peru’s café culture. Nicolle Flores, a young brewer from Cusco, claimed the Brewers Cup title, while Milania Huamanguillas, representing Inkahuasi, triumphed in the Cup Tasters Championship. Their victories mean they will carry Peru’s hopes to the World Coffee Championships in Bogotá next year.

In the final round, Huamanguillas tasted her way through eight mystery cups, identifying five origins in just under four minutes. Her win broke a 14-year streak, making her the first woman since Esther Requejo to claim the national Cup Tasters title. For both Huamanguillas and Flores, the journey now leads to Bogotá, where they will represent Peru on the world stage at the World of Coffee in 2027.

The Brewers Cup podium was a testament to Cusco’s thriving coffee scene. All three top spots went to baristas from Three Monkeys Coffee, a local café that has become a hub for experimentation and learning. Flores impressed judges with her own brewing method, Aira, which uses two connected coffee beds to coax out new flavors—a reminder that innovation often springs from community.

Cup of Excellence

Recognition for Peru’s coffee-growing regions came through the Cup of Excellence awards. Fidel Huancas Huancas, a producer from Chirinos in Cajamarca, took top honors with a washed Geisha from Finca La Esperanza, scoring an impressive 91.71 points. Five coffees earned the Presidential distinction for surpassing 90 points, a testament to the dedication found in remote valleys and highland farms. This year, the awards ceremony unfolded at Machu Picchu, connecting the future of Peruvian coffee to its ancient roots.

The Best Coffeeshops in Perú

For the first time, FICAFÉ shone a spotlight on the country’s cafés, selecting 60 standout coffee shops from 82 hopefuls. Kafi Wasi Café Tostaduría in Arequipa took the top spot, followed by Cusco’s own Three Monkeys Coffee and Origen Tostadores de Café in Lima. The list, linked to The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, reflects a new generation of spaces where Peruvians gather to share stories over a cup.

CoffeeshopDestination
1. Kafi WasiArequipa
2. Three MonkeysCusco
3. Origen Tostadores de CaféLima
4. Oso CaféArequipa
5. Antaqa CaféAyacucho
6. D’Sala Tostaduría & CafeLima
7. Raíz CoffeeLima
8. Bicho Specialty CoffeeHuancayo
9. Monotono CoffeeLima
10. Kaldis Specialty CoffeeLima
11. Destino CaféOxapampa
12. Tasta CaféLima
13. Pumq CaféLima
14. La ColibríLima
15. Masaro CaféChiclayo
16. Puku PukuLima
17. GuanacoffeeLima
18. Don SalazarLima
19. Punto CaféLima
20. Ollantay CaféMachu Picchu
21. Elevaria Café y TostaduríaLima
22. D’Gary Café de EspecialidadTrujillo
23. Manos CampesinasCusco
24. Citadino CaféCusco
25. The Coffee RoadLima
26. Armache Cafetería ArtesanalLima
27. Café GianfrancoLima
28. Bellq Vista Café de EspecialidadLima
29. Abisinia CaféLima
30. Coffee BikeMachu Picchu
31. Manu CaféPucallpa
32. Café D’ WasiCusco
33. Origen MarínVilla Rica
34. Sweet MemoriesArequipa
35. Arábica CaféCajamarca
36. PantiwaytaAyacucho
37. Bue CaféArequipa
38. Casa Cacao ChunchoQuillabamba
39. CofaineLima
40. Neira Café LabLima
41. Tentazione Pasticceria & CaffePunta Hermosa
42. La Micela CoffeeLima
43. Caficultores Cafetería y TostaduríaJaén
44. Ynn CoffeeLima
45. Típica Café & BarraLima
46. ClamoreLima
47. Pasonki CaféLima
48. Café AicasaQuillabamba
49. Hanako CaféHuaral
50. Ciclos CaféLima
51. Amber AmadeusLima
52. Artidoro RodriguezLima
53. Tunki KatariLima
54. Collins CaféLima
55. Valiusso CaféLima
56. Tinto CaféLima
57. Atemporal CaféLima
58. D&D Coffee Bakery ShopLima
59. Pukayana CaféLima
60. Pache CaféLima

These competitions and recognitions revealed the full spectrum of Peru’s coffee world, connecting growers, tasters, baristas, and café owners in a shared celebration. As the fair looks ahead to its next edition in Oxapampa, the sense of community and pride continues to grow—one cup at a time.

Daniel Quintero
Daniel Quintero
Daniel Quintero is the Editor-in-Chief of Living in Peru, overseeing the magazine’s editorial strategy and international storytelling across travel, gastronomy, and culture. He connects Peru’s creative and culinary ecosystems with global audiences through narrative-driven content. His work explores how food, travel, and cultural identity intersect, positioning Peru as a dynamic destination shaped by people, territory, and innovation.

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