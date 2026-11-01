A Journey Through Peru’s 25 Regions at Perú, Mucho Gusto Lima 2026

To travel through Peru is to watch the food shift with every new landscape. Ingredients and recipes carry the imprint of the communities that nurture them. At Perú, Mucho Gusto Lima 2026, that patchwork of traditions gathered on the Costa Verde, transforming the shoreline into a crossroads for the country’s regional kitchens.

From October 30 to November 1, the Explanada de la Costa Verde in Magdalena del Mar became a meeting ground for all 25 regions of Peru. Food was just the beginning. The festival unfolded into music, dance, regional products, and the stories of the people whose work and memory keep these traditions alive.

Exploring Peru, One Dish at a Time

With dishes from every region priced within reach, visitors mapped their own journeys from stand to stand, tasting preparations that might otherwise require a trip across mountains or jungle.

The real draw was the chance to connect each dish to its roots. Cooks and producers arrived from across Peru, sharing the knowledge and stories behind recipes and ingredients that, for many, are usually discovered only by venturing far from the capital.

For international visitors, the festival opened a window onto the breadth of Peruvian cooking. For locals and returning travelers, it was a chance to rediscover beloved flavors and stumble upon new ones.

Behind every encounter stood the farmers, fishers, producers, and cooks whose daily work sustains each regional tradition. Meeting them brought the event to life, reminding visitors that every flavor has a face and a story.

The closing ceremony also celebrated standout exhibitors. Las Dalias Huaral, from Lima, won the Most-Loved Dish award for its chancho al palo with Huando orange, while Ucayali’s Campodrim Super Foods received the Most-Loved Beverage award for its celebration of Amazonian fruits. El Pallar, from Ica, was recognized for preserving culinary traditions, and Cusco’s Watya earned the Innovation award for dishes including a Nikkei-style trout tiradito and a ceviche with pine mushroom leche de tigre. Further awards highlighted sustainability and culinary tourism, while eleven professionals—including specialty coffee advocate Chiara Nicolini—received licenses to use the Marca Perú national brand.

Coffee, Pisco, and Regional Ingredients

The festival stretched beyond the food stands. Coffee workshops introduced beans from six regions, inviting participants to blend their own flavors. Pisco sour tastings and demonstrations offered another way to explore Peru’s spirit, while live cooking sessions drew crowds eager to watch the preparation unfold up close.

At the market, cacao, Andean grains, chili peppers, and other regional products highlighted the ingredients behind Peru’s culinary diversity. Visitors could ask questions, learn about their origins, and discover products that offered another connection to the places represented at the fair.

Tourism stands bridged the gap between taste and travel, turning a flavor discovered in Lima into an invitation to explore another corner of Peru.

Food as a Gathering Point

Live concerts, regional dances, and parades filled the festival with movement and music. Spaces for reading, games, and art gave children their own adventures between bites.

All of this made Perú, Mucho Gusto a meeting place for families, travelers, and anyone drawn by curiosity about Peru’s regional cultures.

What lingered after the festival was the way it sparked conversations between cultures. A dish led to an ingredient, an ingredient to a story, and that story to a deeper sense of place. For a few days on Lima’s coast, discovering Peru started with the simple question of what to taste next.