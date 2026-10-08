Two Lima bars are included in The 50 Best Bars 2026.

Lady Bee ranks No. 9 in The 50 Best Bars 2026, while Sastrería Martínez ranks No. 37. The annual ranking, announced in Milan on October 7, includes Lima among the recognized cities.

Lady Bee advances from No. 13 in 2025 to No. 9 this year, making it the second-highest-ranked bar in South America after Alquímico in Cartagena at No. 3.

The 50 Best Bars 2026 – Red Carpet – Lady Bee: Alonso Palomino, Gabriela León, Hans Abarca and Alejandra León.

Lady Bee focuses on Peruvian ingredients and the producers who supply them. Bartender Alonso Palomino and chef Gabriela León founded the bar; Alejandra León leads service, and the bar combines kitchen and bar techniques. The menu features Amazonian fruits, Andean crops, and local spirits, highlighting Peru’s agricultural diversity.

Lady Bee has previously received the Campari One To Watch award in 2023 and the Michter’s Art of Hospitality in 2025. Its development illustrates how Lima’s cocktail culture links product, technique and service, rather than focusing on a single signature drink.

The 50 Best Bars 2026 – Red Carpet – Sastrería Martínez: Reynier Mendoza, Diego Macedo and José Solórzano.

Sastrería Martínez, founded by Diego Macedo in Miraflores, a speakeasy bar takes inspiration from peruvian textiles and tailoring, reflected in both its interior design and cocktail program. Ranking No. 37 makes it the second Peruvian bar in the top 50 and contributes to Lima’s growing international recognition for food and drink.

Latam Power

The 50 Best Bars 2026 – Red Carpet South American Bartenders.

This year’s ranking includes 13 Latin American bars. Mexico leads with four bars: Handshake Speakeasy (No.6), Bar Mauro (No. 10), El Gallo Altanero (No. 28) y Tlecān (No. 47).Colombia is represented by Alquímico (No. 3), Mamba Negra in Medellín (No. 22), and Bar Carmen (No. 39). São Paulo’s Exímia (No. 20) and Tan Tan (No. 35), while Buenos Aires appears with Tres Monos at (No. 21) and Víctor Audio Bar (No. 31)

Bar Carmen appears in the top 50 for the first time, moving from No. 100 in 2025 to No. 39. Led by chef and founder Carmen Angel and beverage director Maycoll Tobón, the menu explores Colombian ingredients and ancestral spirits, reflecting a regional interest in expressing place through drinks. On the broader spectrum, Latin America adds 6 more bars included on the 51 to 100 extended list: Cochinchina (No. 56) from Buenos Aires, Form+Matter (No. 59), Licorería Limantour (No. 63) from Mexico City and Arca (No.67) from Tulum; Otro Bar (No. 82) from Costa Rica and La Sala de Laura (No. 95) from Bogotá.

Special awards: hospitality, sustainability and emerging talent

The 50 Best Bars 2026 – Art of Hospitality Award, Best South American Bar and No.3 Positioned Alquímico from Cartagena.

As any The 50 list, some special awards recognize the people, practices and ideas behind the bar experience. Alquímico receives the Art of Hospitality Award, while Ecuador’s Isa Mejía is awarded with The 50 Best Bars Scholarship. The scholarship includes placements at Line in Athens and Tres Monos in Buenos Aires, connecting a new generation of Latin American talent with two internationally recognized teams.

Line also wins the Sustainable Bar Award for an approach built around fermentation, circular production and zero-waste principles. Edinburgh’s Panda & Sons receives the Best Cocktail Menu Award for Transcend, while Saikindō in Abu Dhabi takes the Best Bar Design Award.

Shingo Gokan receives the Industry Icon Award, and Takuma Watanabe, co-founder and beverage director of New York’s Martiny’s, is named Bartenders’ Bartender. Also in New York, Schmuck wins the Best New Opening Award, entering the list at No. 11.

Barcelona’s Paradiso wins the Legend of the List Award, while The Bar in Front of the Bar in Athens takes the Highest Climber Award after rising 28 places to No. 19. Melbourne’s Three Horses, ranked No. 84 on the extended list, is named the One To Watch.

IN THE KNOW: For anyone planning a food-focused visit to Lima, the results make a strong case for giving its bars their own space in the itinerary. Lady Bee and Sastrería Martínez offer two different starting points for discovering how the city drinks, welcomes guests, and tells stories about Peru.

The global picture

The 50 Best Bars 2026 – Press Conference – Lorenzo Antinori from Bar Leone

Globally, Hong Kong’s Bar Leone retains the No. 1 position for a second consecutive year, followed by Moebius Milano at No. 2 and Alquímico at No. 3. The 2026 selection spans 26 cities and includes 14 new entries.

Bar Leone has quickly become one of Hong Kong’s defining cocktail destinations, bringing a slice of Roman drinking culture to the city’s Central neighborhood. Co-founded by Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori, the venue draws inspiration from the traditional bars found in Rome’s Trastevere district. Rather than chasing trends or theatrical techniques, the bar’s “Cocktail Popolari” philosophy—translating from Italian as “cocktails for the people”—focuses on straightforward hospitality and impeccably made drinks, while the design reflects Antinori’s roots, combining vintage Italian references with a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Wood finishes, football memorabilia, and nostalgic décor create an informal setting that feels authentic and lived-in, encouraging repeat visits as much as special occasions.