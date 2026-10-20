nhow Lima, a bold new stay in Miraflores

Choose nhow Lima if you are drawn to places that make a statement. Here, pre-Hispanic motifs meet pop culture, technology and contemporary art in a vivid conversation. The hotel’s central Miraflores location puts guests close to restaurants, parks and nightlife, inviting them to explore Lima beyond the lobby.

The beds are genuinely comfortable, the rooms are thoughtfully designed, and the 13th-floor rooftop feels like a destination in itself. Pagano and Poolbar, created with Mexico’s Handshake team, welcome Lima residents and travelers alike and connect the hotel to the city’s social life.

This stay suits guests who appreciate personality, nightlife, and a hotel that reflects its surroundings’ energy.

Step Inside a Trippy World

Stepping into nhow Lima means entering a space where Peru’s past and present meet head-on. Pre-Hispanic architectural shapes, Amazonian-inspired patterns and natural materials share the stage with bold colors, video-game graphics and nods to digital culture.

The effect is youthful and expressive, with every corridor and common area designed as a backdrop for stories. The visual identity follows guests throughout the property, making the hotel instantly recognizable.

Upstairs, the infinity pool and its submerged loungers slow the pace during daylight hours. After sunset, the rooftop transforms as music, cocktails and a local crowd fill Poolbar with energy. Sound separation between floors allows the rooms below to retain a restful atmosphere.

Ritual and Myth, Reimagined

The project was conceived around “ritual and myth,” bringing elements associated with Peru’s ancestral cultures into dialogue with contemporary Lima. Spanish studios Capella García Arquitectura and Bakpak Architects developed its design. Opened in 2025 is Minor Hotels’ first property in Peru and the first nhow in the Americas. The hotel has 243 rooms and suites distributed across 13 floors, alongside 11 meeting and event spaces. Like its sister properties, nhow Lima reflects its host city instead of following a fixed global formula. That intention shows in the art, color, music, and food, as well as in social spaces designed to welcome locals and visitors alike.

Recharge in Technicolor

The Premium Room offers 28 square meters and a practical layout, with a king bed, a proper desk, city views, a large television with Chromecast, USB-A and USB-C ports, a LAN connection, a Nespresso machine, and independent climate control.

Pillow tops, a mattress topper, six pillows and 300-thread-count soft Peruvian cotton sheets made the bed the highlight of the stay. Effective blackout curtains and a generous pillow selection created an environment designed for proper rest.

A wall of translucent red glass divides the bathroom from the bedroom, continuing the hotel’s visual language while keeping the two spaces visually connected. This dramatic choice suits solo travelers and couples. The shower offers near-instant assurance and hot water.

The minibar extends the local narrative with local brands and products like Pisco Suyo, bottled cocktails, Cusqueña beer, camu camu juice, chocolate by Mito Chocolate, and La Fidelia herbal infusions; each ingredient is part of the in-room experience.

A well-equipped desk and reliable Wi-Fi make the space suitable for remote work, video calls, and leisure.

From the Amazon to the 13th Floor

Zönico, the third-floor restaurant, takes inspiration from the eight countries touched by the Amazon basin. Its dramatic dining room and menu connect Latin American ingredients with Peruvian flavors, extending the hotel’s dialogue between territory and contemporary design.

Breakfast is arranged along a generous counter divided into stations for breads, drinks, fruit, healthy options, and hot dishes, with fresh orange juice prepared daily.

On the 13th floor, Poolbar by Handshake is open, energetic, and closely connected to the pool. Its cocktails move between refreshing and savory profiles, conceived to accompany the transition from daytime relaxation to music and nightlife.

Pagano offers a more intimate counterpart. Its food maintains a clear gastronomic focus even though much of it is designed for sharing and eating by hand. Preparations such as the smoked tuna tartare and savory beef alfajor bring texture, playfulness and Peruvian ingredients to the table.

The cocktail list travels confidently between citrus, smoky, umami, and spirit-forward profiles. The Caprese, built around gin, basil, and tomato, turns the memory of the salad into an elegant, savory drink. Once Upon in Lima gives pisco a lighter, more delicate expression.

Together, Poolbar and Pagano let the 13th floor change personality throughout the day, shifting from an urban oasis to one of the hotel’s liveliest social spaces.

Miraflores at Your Door

The hotel stands in Miraflores, near Kennedy Park and one of Lima’s busiest clusters of restaurants, cafés, shops and bars. It is a practical base for travelers who want to explore the city independently without feeling isolated inside a resort.

The oceanfront, Larcomar and neighboring districts such as Barranco and San Isidro are easily accessible walking on foot or by cab.

The People Behind the Experience

The hotel moves between accommodation, events, dining, and nightlife, but its hospitality feels most personal in its interactions with the bar teams.

At Poolbar, service matches the rooftop’s energy with precision and attention. Pagano moves at a more measured pace, with explanations that help guests understand each preparation without feeling rehearsed.

That balance allows nhow Lima’s energetic personality to translate into warm and individual hospitality.

One More Night?

Yes, especially for travelers who value design, nightlife, a central location, and a genuinely comfortable bed.

The value shown lies in its expressive interior design, restorative sleep, and a rooftop that feels like part of the city rather than just a hotel amenity.

Bold, social, and comfortable, it offers a distinctive way to experience Miraflores while remaining connected to contemporary Lima.

The hotel hosted the stay. All observations and opinions are independent.