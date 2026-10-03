From Caraz to the Amazon: Anthony Salazar Wins Peru’s Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

With sacha inchi, tonka bean, cherimoya and lime, Anthony Salazar crafted a cocktail that tells a story as much as it delights the palate. Representing Hotel IntiRumi in Caraz, Salazar won the Peruvian final of Flor de Caña’s Sustainable Cocktail Challenge 2026 with Simbiosis, a drink inspired by the living relationship between the Andes and the Amazon.

This year’s competition brought eight national finalists to the San Martín region, a gateway between highland and jungle. From September 30 to October 2, the “Road to the Amazon” edition invited bartenders to look beyond technique, asking them to work with local ingredients, use resources thoughtfully, and weave the spirit of the region into every glass.

A Final on the Shores of Laguna Azul

Selected from 86 entrants across Peru, the finalists were Fiorella Larrea, Kelvin Paredes, Anthony Salazar, Samuel Serna, Alessandra Dejo, Pedro Huamán, Samuel Guevara and Luis Sarmiento.

The finalists faced challenges that tested not only their creativity and technique, but also their understanding of what it means to bartend sustainably. The final unfolded at Hotel Sauce Resort, beside the calm waters of Laguna Azul, where a panel of judges brought together expertise from hospitality, agriculture, and the world of Amazonian ingredients.

The judges were Danil Nevsky, recipient of the 2024 Spirited Award for Best International Bar Mentor; María Fernanda Vivanco, a sommelier with a doctorate in rural sociology and expertise in agricultural supply chains; and Luis Flores, a bartender whose work explores Amazonian products and ancestral knowledge.

Bringing the competition to the Amazon was a chance to shine a light on the people, ingredients and traditions that shape the region’s drinks. For Flor de Caña, it was also a call to recognize the value of the Amazon and the need to protect its resources for future generations.

Simbiosis: Connecting Two Landscapes

Salazar’s winning cocktail brought together Flor de Caña 12 Year Old rum, sacha inchi, tonka bean, cherimoya and lime. He named it Simbiosis, a word that speaks to the way the Andes and the Amazon depend on and enrich each other.

This relationship shaped the story behind the drink, connecting a bartender from Caraz with the flavors and landscapes of San Martín, and inviting guests to taste that dialogue in every sip.

Fiorella Larrea, from Belmond Miraflores Park, placed second, while Alessandra Dejo, from Los Primos de San Juan, finished third.

What Makes a Cocktail Sustainable?

The challenge invites bartenders to rethink classic cocktails using modern techniques and more thoughtful choices. The rules encourage the use of local and seasonal ingredients, cutting down on waste, reusing by-products, and considering every detail of how a drink is served. Each participant must also share the reasoning behind their recipe, making sustainability part of both the process and the story told to guests.

In the in-person rounds, the competition gives sustainability equal importance to flavor, aroma and appearance—each makes up a quarter of the score. Creativity and technique count for another 25 percent, while the final quarter goes to storytelling and presentation.

Next, Salazar will travel to Nicaragua, where the global final is set for early 2027. There, he will stand alongside bartenders from around the world, sharing Peru’s story—and the meeting of Andes and Amazon—on an international stage.