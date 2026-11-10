London House: A Tailoring Tradition in Lima

London House’s story begins in 1963, when an Italian-rooted family opened a fabric shop in Lima. Over the decades, their approach to tailoring has evolved with each generation, leading to the made-to-measure boutique that now welcomes clients in Miraflores.

A well-made suit begins long before the first stitch. The process starts with a conversation about where the garment will be worn, how often, and what the client expects. We provided the answers to Marco Ghio Mazzone, and those answers guided choices about fabric, fit, and construction, decisions that matter as much as the finished suit.

The London House pattern has been in the family since 1963, when Marco’s grandfather arrived in Lima and opened Casimires Mazzone. His journey began even earlier, as a young Italian in Venezuela, where he grew up around the rhythms of a tailor’s workshop. There, he met Marco’s Peruvian grandmother, and together they chose Peru as their home, a meeting of cultures that would shape the family’s approach to tailoring.

As the years passed, the family business flourished, expanding to as many as 11 stores across Lima. But the turbulent years of violence brought new challenges. Seeking safety, the family adopted the name London House, borrowing it from an established tailor to help shield themselves during uncertain times. Eventually, they returned to a single location, holding onto their commitment to fabric and craft.

A Brand New Take

In 2018, London House entered a new chapter, moving into a smaller, more intimate boutique. The decision grew out of conversations with clients, some of whom had found the old shop imposing or assumed its services were beyond their reach. The new space is designed to feel open and welcoming, a place where anyone could step inside and feel at home.

Today, Marco leads London House, yet the craft still remains in the hands of skilled artisans. After careful measurements, the cutter draws out a pattern that will shape the garment’s structure. The team assembles each piece in their workshop, where experience and attention to detail guide every step. As Marco notes, a single misstep in cutting can echo through the entire process.

The made-to-measure service follows five steps: fabric selection and style advice, measurements, a first fitting to confirm the fit, a second fitting for final adjustments, and delivery. Suits, coats and overcoats take about two weeks to make. Shirts and trousers generally take three days, and do not require a first fitting. The boutique also makes waistcoats, offers alterations to garments from any brand or tailor, and helps grooms put together a complete wedding look, including accessories.

The touch and feel

The team at London House carefully curate fabrics, understanding the personal lifestyle to have pieces that really add-up to the closet.

Most fabrics at London House are imported from England and Italy, though shirts can be made from Peruvian cotton. Marco encourages clients to choose cloth based on how the garment will be worn, not just its “Super” number. A suit for daily life, he explains, needs different qualities than one reserved for special occasions. Fabric weight matters, especially for those who travel often or live in warmer climates.

IN THE KNOW: London House is located at Av. Larco 767, Miraflores, Lima. Appointments and inquiries vía WhatsApp or Mail

A practical guide to choosing a suit

Does a higher “Super” number always mean a better suit? Not necessarily. Marco recommends thinking about how often you’ll wear the garment. Finer fabrics can feel lighter and softer, but they may also need more care. For everyday use, he suggests considering practical options such as Super 100 to Super 120, then weighing that choice against the fabric’s weight and intended use.

What should I ask about the fabric’s weight? Ask whether it suits the climate and the occasions you plan to wear the garment for. The same Super rating can come in different weights. A lighter cloth may work better in warm weather, while a heavier option may be more comfortable in cooler conditions.

What kind of jacket works for travel? For a jacket that needs to work across several days and occasions, Marco suggests choosing a solid, neutral color you can wear more than once without drawing attention. A fabric with a small amount of stretch can also offer greater ease of movement.

How many fittings are included? A made-to-measure suit typically includes two fittings: the first to confirm the fit and the second to review any final adjustments. Shirts, trousers and waistcoats do not require the first fitting.

How long does the process take? London House estimates about two weeks for a suit, coat or overcoat. A shirt or pair of trousers generally takes three days.

What is one simple way to check a shirt’s fit? Look at where the shoulder seam sits. Marco says it should align with the shoulder bone, where the shoulder begins to slope down. The right placement helps the shirt follow the wearer’s shape.



Patterned fabrics add depth and character, creating richer looks without sacrificing versatility.

This practical, thoughtful approach is part of London House’s evolution. The family’s connection to tailoring remains at the heart of the business, even as the space and service have adapted to today’s clients. Here, every commission still begins with a person and the question of how a garment can fit into their life.