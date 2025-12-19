Assouline & Belmond Present a Timeless Editorial Journey Through Peru

Belmond Hotels and Assouline unveiled Peru: An Odyssey Across a Time-Honored Land. The launch marked the arrival of a new editorial portrait of Peru, one that invites readers to rediscover the country not as a destination to be consumed, but as a place to be observed, understood, and felt over time.

Part of Assouline’s Legendary Destinations series, developed in collaboration with Belmond, the book reframes travel as an experience shaped by curiosity and connection. Peru, long celebrated for its rich culture, awe-inspiring landscapes, and boundless sense of adventure, unfolds here through a curated selection of iconic hotels and exclusive train journeys, offering a narrative that blends geography, heritage, and hospitality into a single, immersive journey.

An Odyssey Through Peru

With Belmond as a guide, the country reveals itself across contrasting yet complementary settings: the urban elegance of Miraflores in Lima; the sacred heights of Machu Picchu; the slow, cinematic crossings aboard the Andean Explorer; and the quiet vastness of the Colca Canyon, home to Belmond’s Las Casitas. Each stop forms part of an itinerary designed not for speed, but for depth, where movement and stillness coexist.

Texts by Peruvian journalist Catherine Contreras guide the reader through this odyssey, positioning her voice as a trusted travel companion. Culture, landscape, and local traditions intertwine with Belmond’s signature style, creating a narrative that feels both intimate and expansive. Across its pages, Peru emerges as a country best understood through lived moments rather than landmarks alone.

Travel as Transformation

The book proposes a shift in the traveler’s mindset beyond just a visual journey. Here, the reader becomes someone who seeks, explores, learns, and connects. Transformation might happen over a meal at Mauka, where Cusco’s identity is expressed on the plate; during a cacao scrub using the rare Chuncho variety at Rio Sagrado in the Sacred Valley; or in the silence of sunrise overlooking Machu Picchu, when time seems to pause, and language falls away.

By the end of the journey, spanning six hotels and two train routes, the transformation is complete. The traveler returns home changed, carrying a broader perspective, a deeper understanding of place, and a renewed way of seeing the world.

IN THE KNOW: This beautifully crafted volume is also available in Lima at G&G Home, Miraflores, or online

Assouline × Belmond: A Collectible Journey

True to Assouline’s aesthetic language, Peru: An Odyssey Across a Time-Honored Land is conceived as a collectible object. Striking imagery and thoughtful storytelling transport readers to one-of-a-kind experiences, while richly colored covers and a compelling central photograph serve as a window into Peru’s many worlds. Designed as timeless keepsakes, the books in the Legendary Destinations series aim to become enduring extensions of the guest experience—objects meant to be revisited long after the journey ends.

The title is now part of Assouline’s Classics Collection, which celebrates the lifestyle, history, and character of Belmond’s most iconic properties through the lens of contemporary travel.

Peru: An Odyssey Across a Time-Honored Land is available wolrdwide via Assouline’s official website.