JRE–Jeunes Restauranteurs Begin It’s Latin American Expansion in Peru

JRE–Jeunes Restaurateurs held its first official Latin American event on August 6 at La Rosa Náutica in Lima, signaling the start of a new phase in the association’s international expansion.

Chefs, restaurateurs, industry partners and press attended the event, which outlined JRE’s regional plans and introduced the seven founding members of its Peruvian chapter.

The presentation was led by JRE International President Daniel Canzian and CEO Hans van Manen, alongside Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, chef of La Rosa Náutica, who was introduced as president of JRE-Peru for the next four years.

Founded 52 years ago, JRE is an international association that connects emerging chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality entrepreneurs. Its network includes more than 420 chefs and restaurateurs in 21 countries.

Members share a focus on culinary standards, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and respect for local traditions. The association promotes professional exchanges, international collaborations and supports the development of younger professionals in the industry.

“Beginning this journey in Peru has a special meaning because of the extraordinary richness of its gastronomy and its ability to inspire the world,” Canzian said during the presentation. He described the expansion as an opportunity to build connections between culinary cultures and develop a Latin American community with its own voice within JRE.

A new Latin American network

Chef Pedro Miguel Schiafinno will serve as president

JRE’s Latin American presence now includes members in Peru, Chile and Argentina.

In Chile, the organization is represented by Charles de Bournet Lapostolle of Clos Apalta Residence, Max Raide of Casa Las Cujas and Pedro Chavarría of DeMo Magnolia. Its first member in Argentina is Germán Sitz of Niño Gordo.

These chefs and restaurateurs were formally welcomed into the association during the JRE International Congress, held in Cologne on April 19 and 20. The gathering brought together 500 participants, including more than 400 chefs, sommeliers and restaurateurs from 21 countries.

The Lima event served as the formal public launch of JRE’s activities in Latin America, rather than the announcement of new members.

Van Manen described the expansion as the outcome of a decade of preparation for JRE’s intercontinental growth. The organization indicated that additional meetings are planned across Latin America, though no specific dates or locations have been confirmed.

The seven founding members of JRE-Peru

JRE-Peru launches with seven chefs and restaurateurs:

Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, La Rosa Náutica

James Berckemeyer, Cosme

Renzo Miñán, Almacén

Angie Márquez, La Capitana

Ricardo Ehni, Tragaluz

Robert Dickson, Sala Omakase

Kent Zúñiga, KAO (from Arequipa)

The group reflects the diversity of Peru’s contemporary restaurant scene, spanning Amazonian and regional cuisines, Japanese cooking, neighborhood establishments and casual dining.

At the event, the seven members signed their incorporation and received plaques identifying their restaurants within the international network.

Schiaffino described Peru as a natural starting point for JRE’s expansion because of the country’s biodiversity, cultural diversity and close relationship with its territories and producers. Joining the organization, he explained, would allow Peruvian members to share that identity while developing collaborations with chefs from other countries.

Berckemeyer, meanwhile, described JRE-Peru as a platform through which its members could grow together, create new opportunities and strengthen the international visibility of Peruvian gastronomy.

Membership criteria

Membership extends beyond chefs to restaurateurs, pastry chefs, winemakers, hoteliers and other hospitality entrepreneurs who own or operate businesses in the industry.

Applicants must be between 23 and 42 years old and complete an evaluation process. Membership fees and financial terms were not disclosed at the Lima event.

The organization states that members have access to international events, collaborative dinners, professional exchanges and global promotion. No detailed calendar of activities or upcoming collaborations for the Peruvian chapter was announced.

The launch establishes JRE’s presence in a region recognized for its culinary influence. For the seven founding members, it offers a new platform for professional connections and visibility. The impact of this presence will become clearer as JRE-Peru initiates its first activities and expands its membership.