A Touch of South America at 35,000 Feet: LATAM Unveils New Kits

From the Amazon rainforest to Peru’s Rainbow Mountain, LATAM’s new Altitude Collection brings six of South America’s most remarkable landscapes into the hands of travelers, inviting them to carry a piece of the continent with them on their journey.

The landscapes of South America now shape the experience aboard LATAM’s Premium Business cabin. With the Altitude Collection, the airline offers six amenity kits that blend regional design, useful travel essentials, and skincare made with ingredients rooted in the Amazon.

Available to Premium Business passengers on international flights lasting more than seven hours, the collection draws inspiration from six destinations located at dramatically different elevations across the continent:

Amazon, 92 meters

Atacama Desert, 2,407 meters

Salar de Uyuni, 3,656 meters

Lake Titicaca, 3,812 meters

Vinicunca, 5,200 meters

Aconcagua, 6,961 meters

Each kit reflects its landscape through color. The Amazon comes alive in lush greens, the Atacama in warm mineral tones. Salar de Uyuni is captured in luminous, icy shades, while Lake Titicaca is evoked through deep blues. Vinicunca, known as Peru’s Rainbow Mountain, appears in rich, layered colors. Aconcagua, South America’s highest peak, rounds out the series with subtle metallic and mountain-inspired hues.

Designed to be collected—and reused

Developed with WESSCO International and designed by London’s New Territory studio, the kits are meant to be more than in-flight amenities—small objects that travelers might choose to keep, carrying a memory of the journey beyond the flight.

The kits’ clean shapes and rhythmic lines nod to LATAM’s visual identity, but the real story is in the details inspired by each destination. Outside, the design is understated; inside, brighter colors echo the landscapes that shaped them.

The packaging uses environmentally conscious materials and is designed for a second life—as a travel pouch, cable organizer, or storage bag. With six versions in circulation, frequent travelers might find a new South American landscape waiting for them each time they fly.

Amazonian skincare for the flight

Inside, travelers discover three products from Costa Brazil, a beauty brand born from Brazilian designer Francisco Costa’s journey through the Amazon:

Nourishing lip balm

Hand and body cream

Cleansing towel

The vegan, dermatologically tested formulas draw on botanicals long used in the region: murumuru butter, buriti oil, copaíba resin, and passion fruit seed oil.

Beyond their South American roots, these products address a familiar challenge of long-haul travel: dry cabin air. The lip balm and moisturizer help keep skin comfortable in flight, while the cleansing towel offers a quick refresh before rest or arrival.

Use the moisturizer early in the flight rather than waiting until your skin feels dry. Applying a small amount to your hands and other exposed areas shortly after takeoff can help maintain hydration during the journey.

Keep the lip balm nearby, especially if you plan to sleep. Drinking water regularly will also make more of a difference than relying on skincare products alone.

Hold onto the cleansing towel for when you need it most—before sleep, after a meal, or just before landing. After the flight, the pouch can find new life carrying chargers, adapters, medication, or travel documents.

If you are hoping to collect a particular design—perhaps the Lake Titicaca or Vinicunca editions that celebrate Peru—keep in mind that availability varies. Each flight brings the possibility of a new surprise waiting at your seat.

The Altitude Collection is part of LATAM’s wider effort to renew its Premium Cabins, reaching beyond the seat to service, wellness, and design. More than that, it offers travelers a first encounter with South America before arrival—not through a typical souvenir, but through the colors, ingredients, and geography that define the continent.