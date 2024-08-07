Honoring the Champions: Black Whiskey Launches “La U Special Edition”

Today (August 7, 2024), the Peruvian football giant “Club Universitario de Deportes” and the renowned Andean Distillery “Don Michael” are unveiling a truly exclusive offering-a limited edition Whiskey to honor La U’s fan base. This is the award-winning “Black Whiskey” with an exclusive selection and themed packaging, celebrating the 100 years of greatness, tradition, and passion of Peru’s most championed club.

“We are very proud to be part of this commemorative and significant event. Being chosen with our flagship product, Black Whiskey, to design a limited edition inspired by the fans is an honor and privilege,” says Michael Kuryla, CEO & Co-Founder of Destilería Don Michael.

In 1924, the club was founded on August 7th by a group of students from the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos and the Special Schools of Engineering and Agronomy, at 106 Coba Street, Lima, under the name “Federación Universitaria de Fútbol,” a moment that marked the beginning of a glorious journey. They earned their promotion to the first division in 1929, a testament to their determination and spirit.

The club has been the cradle of essential footballers such as Lolo Fernández, one of the protagonists in the internationalization of the sports club, which changed its name to “Club Universitario de Deportes” in 1933.

Michael announced that the limited edition of Black Whiskey’s “100 Years of the Only Great” will be available from August 7th at Wong, La Tienda Crema, and on their website www.blackwhiskeyonline.com. This exclusive limited edition is a blend from barrels meticulously selected by Daiana Milon, Master Distiller, ensuring the highest quality and unique character.

Michael Kuryla, CEO & Co-Founder of Destilería Don Michael.

“We invite you to celebrate 100 years of passion for crema football with us. We are millions of fans who share the same grit, perseverance, and indomitable spirit, values that have made La U one of the most beloved clubs by Peruvians. Let’s raise a glass of Black Whiskey, a drink that embodies the excellence, tradition, and passion that unite us,” concludes Kuryla.