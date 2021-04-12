loader image
The latest news about Peru  ·  Traveling in Peru

Travel Updates: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak in Peru

April 12, 2021

Flight updates to Peru and safety protocols set by the Peruvian government amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

This article will be updated regularly with new developments. If you have questions about traveling to Peru and booking tours in advance, you can contact the Traveling & Living in Peru team at [email protected].

Link to health affidavit you must sign upon entering the country: https://e-notificacion.migraciones.gob.pe/dj-salud/

April 15, 2021 update:

The Peruvian government announced new measures to combat COVID-19 that will go into effect from April 19 through May 9.

Lima, Cusco Trujillo, Chiclayo and Piura are among the cities and provinces that will fall under extreme risk regions. This includes social immobilization between 9pm and 4am and all day Sunday. Restaurant capacity will fall to 30%. Casinos, gyms, churches and beaches will remained closed. Stores and malls to operate at 20% capacity, banks at 40%.

Here are the regions in extreme, very high and high risk:

April 13, 2021 update:

Presidential elections took place in Peru on Sunday, April 11. As of the morning of April 13, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) has processed 95.7% of votes, with presidential candidate Pedro Castillo leading the count with 19.093% of the votes, followed by Keiko Fujimori with 13.350%, Rafael López Aliaga with 11.681% and Hernando de Soto with 11.646%. The runoff elections on June 6 will be between the top two candidates.

April 7, 2021 update:

Starting April 7, 200,000 Pfizer vaccine doses will arrive in Peru per week according contracts signed by the government of Francisco Sagasti. Additionally, the government states they have secured 48 million doses in order to vaccinate all adults in Peru 18 and older.

The measure restricting non-resident foreigners from the UK, South Africa and Brazil from entering the country continues to be in effect until April 15.

Land entry between Peru and Chile for travelers will remain closed through the end of April.

March 25, 2021 update:

This is the new extreme, very high, and high risk classification for the different regions of Peru that will take effect on March 29 and will run through April 11, 2021:

Extreme risk (curfew 9pm-4am):

-Huaylas (Ancash region)-Andahuaylas (Apurimac region)-Huamanga (Ayacucho region)-Cusco (Cusco region)-Ica (Ica region)-Chanchamayo, and Chupaca (Junin region)-Trujillo and Pacasmayo (La Libertad region)-Barranca, Huarochiri, and Huaura (Lima region)-Alto Amazonas (Loreto region)-Tambopata (Madre de Dios region)-Piura (Piura region)-Puno (Puno region)-Moyobamba (San Martin region)-Tumbes (Tumbes region)-Coronel Portillo (Ucayali region).

Casinos, gyms, cinemas, all performing arts places remain closed; Banks, supermarkets, pharmacies, salons, barbershops, spas operate at 40% capacity; Restaurants, museums, cultural centers, archaeological sites at 30% capacity; Malls, stores at 20%.

Very high risk (9pm-4am):

-Chachapoyas, Bagua, Bongara, Condorcanqui, Luya, Rodriguez de Mendoza and Utcubamba (Amazonas region)-Aija, Antonio Raimondi, Asuncion, Bolognesi, Carhuaz, Carlos Fermin Fitzcarrald, Corongo, Huari, Huarmey, Huaraz, Mariscal Luzuriaga, Ocros, Pallasca, Pomabamba, Recuay, Santa, Sihuas, and Yungay (Ancash region).-Andahuaylas, Antabamba, Aymaraes, Cotabambas, Chincheros, Grau (Apurimac region)-Arequipa, Camana, Caraveli, Castilla, Condesuyos, Islay, La Union (Arequipa region)-Cangallo, Huanca Sancos, Huanta, Lucanas, Parinacochas, Paucar del Sara Sara, Sucre, Victor Fajardo, Vilcas Huaman (Ayacucho region)-Cajamarca, Cajabamba, Celendin, Chota, Contumaza, Cutervo, Hualgayoc, Jaen, San Ignacio, San Marcos, San Miguel, San Pablo, and Santa Cruz (Cajamarca region)-Callao province-Acomayo, Anta, Calca, Canas, Canchis, Chumbivilcas, Espinar, La Convencion, Paruro, Paucartambo, Quispicanchi, and Urubamba (Cusco region)-Huancavelica, Acobamba, Angaraes, Castrovirreyna, Churcampa, Huaytara and Tayacaja (Huancavelica region-Chincha, Nasca, Palpa, and Pisco (Ica region)-Huancayo, Concepcion, Jauja, Junin, Satipo, Tarma, and Yauli (Junin region)-Ascope, Bolivar, Chepen, Julcan, Otuzco, Pataz, Sanchez Carrion, Santiago de Chuco, Gran Chimu, and Viru (La Libertad region)-Metropolitan Lima, Cajatambo, Canta, Cañete, Huaral, Oyon, and Yauyos (Lima region)-Maynas, Loreto, Mariscal Ramon Castilla, Requena, Ucayali, Datem del Marañón, and Putumayo (Loreto region)-Manu and Tuhuamanu (Madre de Dios region) -Mariscal Nieto and General Sánchez Cerro (Moquegua region)-Pasco, Daniel Alcides Carrion, and Oxapampa (Pasco region)-Ayabaca, Huancabamba, Morropon, Paita, Sullana, Talara, and Sechura (Piura region)-Azangaro, Carabaya, Chucuito, El Collao, Huancane, Lampa, Melgar, Moho, San Antonio de Putina, San Roman, Sandia, Yunguyo (Puno region)-Bellavista, El Dorado, Huallaga, Lamas, Mariscal Caceres, Picota, Rioja, San Martin, and Tocache (San Martin region)-Tacna, Candarave, Jorge Basadre, and Tarata (Tacna region)-Contralmirante Villar and Zarumilla (Tumbes region) -Atalaya, Padre Abad, and Purus (Ucayali region).

Banks, supermarkets, pharmacies, salons, barbershops, spas operate at 50% capacity; Restaurants, museums, libraries, cultural centers, archaeological sites at 40% capacity; Malls, performing arts locations, stores at 30%; Casinos, gyms, cinemas, religious locations at 20%.

High risk (10pm-4am):

-Huanuco, Ambo, Dos de Mayo, Huaycabamba, Huamalies, Leoncio Prado, Marañon, Pachitea, Puerto Inca, Lauricocha, and Yarowilca (Huanuco region)-Chiclayo, Ferreñafe, and Lambayeque (Lambayeque region).

Banks, supermarkets, pharmacies, salons, barbershops, spas operate at 60% capacity; Restaurants, museums, libraries, cultural centers, archaeological sites, outdoor performing arts locations at 50% capacity; Malls, stores at 40%; Casinos, gyms, cinemas, religious locations, indoor performing arts at 30%.

March 18, 2021 update:

Social immobilization for the entire country will be set in place during Holy Week (April 1-4), from 6pm until 4am. These are the other measures to take place:

  • Markets and stores for essentials will operate between 4am and 6pm.
  • Personal transportation will not be permitted. Public transportation and taxi service are allowed.
  • Interprovincial transportation by land and air will be suspended on April 1, 2 and 3.
  • Mobilization will be permitted only for stocking up on goods, by foot or bike.
  • Delivery service for pharmacies will be available 24 hours.
  • Restaurant delivery service will be between 4am and 11pm.

These are the high (alto), very high (muy alto), and extreme (extremo) risk regions, in effect until March 28, 2021.

March 15, 2021 update:

As of today, international travelers entering the country will not need to quarantine when presenting a negative PCR test and antigen test taken upon arrival (passenger will bear cost). If the test is positive, the passenger will go under mandatory isolation at the Villa Panamericana COVID-19 center in Lima, at a relative’s home or at a hotel at your own expense. Passenger can take the test upon entering the country at their own cost, which will be around 160-180 Peruvian Soles.

If Lima isn’t your final destination, you can travel to another city within 24 hours of your international arrival in Lima to do quarantine, should you choose to not take the antigen test.

Flights of up to 8 hours between Peru and Europe will resume, except to/from United Kingdom.

Non-resident foreigners from the UK, South Africa and Brazil cannot enter the country. This measure will come into effect March 15 through 31, 2021.

March 11, 2021 update:

The Ministry of Exterior Commerce and Tourism announced that the government will suspend the mandatory quarantine for all international travelers entering the country. A PCR test is still required for all international travelers entering the country. However, the PCR test will not be required for internal flights within the country.

February 25, 2021 update:

International travelers arriving in Peru will need to present a negative PCR and quarantine for 14 days. On the sixth day of quarantine travelers can take a PCR test and if negative, can continue their planned trip throughout Peru.

Lockdown in Lima and other extreme-risk regions has been lifted. These are the new measures to take effect between March 1-14, 2021:

  • Curfew will be between 9pm and 4am, and social immobilization will be all day Sunday.
  • 40% capacity at stores selling necessities: supermarkets, pharmacies, bodegas, etc.
  • Pharmacies’ delivery service can operate 24 hours.
  • 20% capacity at malls, department stores, outdoor spaces for performing arts.
  • 30% capacity at restaurants; Delivery services between 4am and 11pm.
  • 40% capacity at banks and other financial institutions.
  • 40% at salons, spas, barbershops and related businesses.
  • 30% capacity at libraries, museums, archaeological monuments, cultural centers, galleries, zoos, botanical gardens, etc.
  • 20% capacity at educational & cultural spaces.
  • 50% to 100% capacity for interprovincial land transportation, regulated by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC).

The areas under extreme risk are: Metropolitan Lima, Huaura, Barranca, Huarochiri, and Huaral (Lima region); Callao (Callao region); Maynas (Loreto region); Ilo (Moquegua region); Oxapampa (Pasco region); Puno (Puno region); and Tacna (Tacna); Huaraz (Ancash region); Huamanga (Ayacucho region); Canchis (Cusco region); Huancavelica and Tayacaja (Huancavelica region); Huanuco (Huanuco region); Ica and Chincha (Ica region); Huancayo, Tarma, Chanchamayo, Satipo, and Chupaca (Junin region).

Machu Picchu and the Inca Trail will open on March 1, 2021.

February 11, 2021 update:

Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti extended the lockdown measures for high risk areas for 14 more days, until February 28, 2021.

The high risk areas are: Utcubamba (Amazonas); Arequipa, Camaná, Islay and Caylloma (Arequipa); Huamanga (Ayacucho); Cutervo (Cajamarca); Canchis, La Convención (Cusco); Huancavelica (Huancavelica); Ica, Chincha, Pisco (Ica); Lima Metropolitana, Huara, Cañete, Barranca and Huaral (Lima); Callao; Huancayo, Tarma, Yauli, Chanchamayo (Junín); Tacna (Tacna); Huánuco (Huánuco); Puno (Puno); El Santa (Áncash), Abancay (Apurímac), Pasco (Pasco) Maynas and Ramón Castilla (Loreto); Ilo (Moquegua).

The lockdown measures include:

All establishments, including department stores, churches and museums etc., will be closed to the public. Only grocery stores, pharmacies and bodegas are to be open at 40% capacity. Under this mandatory social immobilization, only one person per household can shop for essentials. Individuals can walk outside for one hour per day between 6am and 6pm. Restaurants and other businesses can do delivery. Domestic flights from Lima will be operating, except to Huánuco and Jauja. Curfew is between 8pm and 4am.

International travel will not be suspended. Restrictions for international flights from Europe will continue, and now Brazil is included in the list.

Machu Picchu will remained closed until February 18, 2021.

February 10, 2021 update:

300,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrived to Peru from the Chinese Sinopharm laboratory, with another 700,00 set to arrive in the coming week. Along with Lima, these are the regions vaccines were shipped to: Chachapoyas, Bagua, and Utcubamba in Amazonas region; Cajamarca, Chota, Cutervo, and Jaen in Cajamarca region; as well as Anta and Chimbote in Ancash region; Cerro de Pasco and Oxapampa in Pasco region; Abancay and Andahuaylas in Apurimac region; Huanuco, Cusco, Ayacucho, Huancavelica, Junin, and Ica; Huacho in Lima region.

January 27, 2021 update:

Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti announced Lima will go into lockdown from January 31 to February 14. The following regions of Peru are also under the extreme risk category: Callao, Ancash, Pasco, Huanuco, Junin, Huancavelica, Ica, and Apurimac. All establishments, including department stores, churches and museums etc., will be closed to the public. Only grocery stores, pharmacies and bodegas are to be open at 40% capacity. Under this mandatory social immobilization, only one person per household can shop for essentials. Individuals can walk outside for one hour per day between 6am and 6pm. Restaurants and other businesses can do delivery. Domestic flights from Lima will be operating, except to Huánuco and Jauja. Curfew is between 8pm and 4am.

International travel will not be suspended. Restrictions for international flights from Europe will continue, and now Brazil is included in the list.

January 22, 2021 update:

U.S. President Biden announced that, in addition to testing before flying (effective January 26), all travelers regardless of citizenship must quarantine for 10 days. Federal agencies are reviewing when this requirement will go into effect.

January 14, 2021 update:

International travelers arriving in Peru will need to present a negative PCR and quarantine for 14 days. On the sixth day of quarantine travelers can take a PCR test and if negative, can continue their planned trip throughout Peru.

Flights from Europe will be suspended through January 31st.

Curfew for metropolitan Lima and Callao will start at 9pm and the use of private transportation will be restricted on Sundays, starting January 15 through the 31st. The area is classified as high-level risk, as are the regions of: Arequipa, Apurimac, Cajamarca, Cusco, Huanuco, La Libertad, Madre de Dios, Moquegua, Pasco, Puno, and Tumbes.

Curfew will begin at 7pm through 4am in the very high-level risk regions of: Ancash, Ica, Junin, Lambayeque, Piura, Tacna, and Lima.

Curfew will begin at 11pm through 4am in the moderate-level areas of: Amazonas, Ayacucho, Huancavelica, Loreto, San Martin, and Ucayali.

January 13, 2021 update:

All international travelers entering the U.S., regardless of citizenship, must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding flight to the country. The requirement will come into effect on January 26, 2021. Passengers must get tested within three days of flying.

January 6, 2021 update:

Commercial lights between Europe and Peru will continue to be suspended for 15 more days, as mandated by the Transport and Communications Ministry (MTC). Flights over 8 hours are also suspended.

January 3, 2021 update:

The Peruvian government has established mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers entering Peru, whether Peruvian or foreign citizens, starting on January 4, 2021. Travelers must comply with the quarantine either at home, the Pan American Village in Lima (transformed into COVID-19 facility) or another lodging facility.

The same regulation states that starting January 1, 2021, travelers coming in from countries where the new variant of the virus has been identified will be provided with the antigen test upon arrival.

December 22, 2020 update:

Beaches in Peru will be closed starting today until January 4, 2021. Curfew for the regions of Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, and La Libertad is now between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. For Lima and the rest of the country, curfew is between 11:00pm and 4:00am.

For the same period, capacity at malls will be reduced to 40%.

December 21, 2020 update:

The President of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, announced this morning that flights to/from Europe are suspended for 15 days. The measure comes after the announcement of a new Coronavirus variant identified in England, prompting global travel bans with the US.

Additionally, foreign nationals who have visited the UK in the past two weeks are banned from entering Peru. Peruvian nationals and foreigners alike that are in Peru and have visited the UK in the past two weeks must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Machu Picchu reopened to tourists on Saturday, December 19. Train service by Peru Rail and Inca Rail has also resumed.

December 15, 2020 update:

Protests in Machu Picchu town continue for the sixth day, with train service suspended and entrance to the citadel closed. The protests began due to the increase in price for local tickets. There has yet to be an agreement between parties.

December 5, 2020 update:

International flights over eight hours would resume by December 15, including flights to/from these five European cities:

Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris and London.

He stated that there will be between 24 and 30 flights between Peru and Europe. Travelers coming from Europe must have the negative results of a molecular test taken 72 hours before flight departure and present the signed health affidavit.

December 2, 2020 update:

Starting today, Machu Picchu will receive 1,116 visitors per day. Children under the age of 12 will now be able to enter cultural institutions like museums and archaeological sites. Additionally, the curfew for the country is now from midnight to 4am.

Places of worship can open to up to a third of its original capacity. The latest national decree states that beaches in Lima and Callao can only be used for non-contact water sports, such as surfing, rowing, sailing, etc., Monday through Thursday. Visitors must maintain physical distance and use face masks.

November 16, 2020 update:

Manuel Merino resigned as President of Peru on Sunday, November 15. On Monday, November 16, parliamentarian Francisco Sagasti became the new head of Congress and will assume the Presidency of Peru.

Thousands of Peruvians filled the streets over the weekend across the country, and abroad, in demonstration against the impeachment of Martin Vizcarra and abuse of power by congress. Two young Peruvians were killed by gunshot wounds fired by Peruvian police during marches in downtown Lima on Saturday, November 14. 22-year-old Jack Bryan Pintado Sanchez and 24-year-old Inti Sotelo Camargo are two known fatalities, with dozens more wounded and others missing.

The Jorge Chavez airport was temporarily closed on Sunday, but is now open and operating normally. Because of the state of emergency, the airport closes at 12:30am and opens at 4am.

November 10, 2020 update:

President Martin Vizcarra was ousted by the country’s congress over corruption allegations. The impeachment vote took place the evening of Monday, November 9, causing tension and protests across the country. The head of congress, Manuel Merino, is to assume the presidency today at 10:0am.

November 3, 2020 update:

There are now 36 international air travel routes approved in Peru, as stated in the normative published in El Peruano. Fort Lauderdale, FL is an additional route that has started yet does not appear in the normative. The 36 are:

US, Mexico and Canada:

  • Los Angeles
  • New York
  • Orlando
  • Miami
  • Houston
  • Atlanta
  • Mexico City
  • Cancun
  • Toronto

Cuba, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama El Salvador:

  • Havana
  • Montego Bay
  • Punta Cana
  • San Jose
  • San Salvador
  • Panama City

Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia:

  • Santiago
  • Bogota
  • Cali
  • Medellin
  • Cartagena
  • Rio de Janeiro
  • Sao Paulo
  • Brasilia
  • Porto Alegre
  • Foz de Iguazu
  • Buenos Aires
  • Rosario
  • Mendoza
  • Cordoba
  • Tucuman
  • Guayaquil
  • Quito
  • La Paz
  • Santa Cruz

Uruguay and Paraguay

  • Montevideo
  • Asuncion

October 26, 2020 update:

LATAM has announced the following start dates for new routes in and out of Peru, via Gestion:

October 22, 2020 update:

Andina states these are the 25 new international air travel routes that will open up in November:

US, Mexico and Canada:

  • Los Angeles
  • New York
  • Orlando
  • Miami
  • Houston
  • Atlanta
  • Mexico City
  • Cancun
  • Toronto

Cuba, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and El Salvador:

  • Havana
  • Montego Bay
  • Punta Cana
  • San Jose
  • San Salvador

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia:

  • Cartagena
  • Rio de Janeiro
  • Sao Paulo
  • Brasilia
  • Porto Alegre
  • Foz de Iguazu
  • Buenos Aires
  • Rosario
  • Mendoza
  • Cordoba
  • Tucuman

These routes will be added on to the ones already in place:  Guayaquil, La Paz, Quito, Bogota, Santa Cruz, Cali, Medellin, Panama, Asuncion, Montevideo and Santiago.

The departures to these destinations from Peru will be subject to the safety and border measures taken by each country.

In order to travel, you will need the following:

  • Face mask and face shield.
  • Molecular COVID-19 test is required only for travelers arriving in Peru. The results must not be more than 72 hours old. Passengers leaving Peru should verify requirements in countries you are traveling to.
  • For passengers arriving in Peru: A signed health statement. You can log in to Migraciones – Peru here to sign the statement.

October 21, 2020 update:

The Peruvian government has approved the opening of new international routes that are up to 8 hours of flight starting in November. No mention was made of what countries will be included, but the expectation is that Mexico, US and Brazil routes will open.

Terrestrial borders will also open gradually, including Tacna – Arica and Santa Rosa – Chacalluta routes to the south of Peru.

Flights to and from Panama began to operate on October 17. Flights from Santiago, Chile to and from Arequipa have also begun.

In order to travel, you will need the following:

  • Face mask and face shield.
  • Molecular COVID-19 test is required only for travelers arriving in Peru. The results must not be more than 72 hours old. Passengers leaving Peru should verify requirements in countries you are traveling to.
  • For passengers arriving in Peru: A signed health statement. You can log in to Migraciones – Peru here to sign the statement.

These are the archaeological and cultural sites in Peru that are open to visitors.

October 5, 2020 update:

International flights in and out of Peru resume today. The following are the LATAM flights that will be taking passengers to and from Lima, Peru, reports Andina:

LATAM international flights
DestinationDay of operation
Santiago, ChileOctober 5
Bogotá, ColombiaOctober 8
Santa Cruz, BoliviaOctober 8
Quito, EcuadorOctober 8

In order to travel, you will need the following:

  • Face mask and face shield.
  • Molecular COVID-19 test is required only for travelers arriving in Peru. The results must not be more than 72 hours old. Passengers leaving Peru should verify requirements in countries you are traveling to.
  • For passengers arriving in Peru: A signed health statement. You can log in to Migraciones – Peru here to sign the statement.

Flights to and from Panama will resume October 16.

October 1, 2020 update:

The official normative published in El Peruano for the resumption of international flights on October 5, 2020 includes the following 11 destinations in 7 countries: Guayaquil and Quito, (Ecuador), La Paz and Santa Cruz (Bolivia);  Bogotá, Cali and Medellín (Colombia); Panamá (Panamá), Asunción (Paraguay), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile).

It was established international flights should not be more than four hours. There will be between 70-75 flights per week (around 15% of the 730 weekly flights to/from Peru before the pandemic).

Carlos Canales, president of Canatur (Peru’s national tourism chamber) stated that travelers will be able to use connection routes to and from other countries. Travelers should check travel restrictions, with embassies and airlines, for countries you are traveling to.

Copa Airlines outlines the different restrictions by state for entering the USA here. For info and restrictions regarding entering the European Union, click here.

Canales also stated that travelers entering and leaving Peru must present the results of a COVID-19 molecular test taken 72 hours in advance of your flight.

Guidelines for air travel include: all airplanes must have air filtration systems; disinfection of passenger cabin; virtual check-in. If you have questions regarding the Peruvian health guidelines for travelers, you can send a message to the Ministry of Health via WhatsApp 952842623 or send an email to [email protected].

September 28, 2020 update:

Defense Minister Jorge Chavez confirmed international flights will begin on October 5 with arrivals from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico, with periodic addition of other countries.

He also stated that, Peru will ask for COVID-19 molecular test results from all passengers entering the country, and that “in [Peru], the validity of the test will be verified.” No further specifics about the process for inbound and outbound passengers are available yet. MINSA (Peru’s ministry of health) will publish the guidelines this week according to the health minister.

September 25, 2020 update:

In a press conference, President Martin Vizcarra announced that phase 4 will partially begin on October 1, 2020. This includes broadening capacity in stores to 60%, restaurants to 50%. This reopening will not include theaters or bars.

International passenger travel by air will begin on October 5, under regulations by the ministries of transport and health, and to “safe destinations” in neighboring countries in the region. Vizcarra says he has spoken with South American countries regarding this, but travel to other regions and continents will “gradually resume.” No other specifics were mentioned, though in interviews it has been said that these countries are in consideration to be the firsts: Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Mexico.

Travel by sea and train has also been approved. Foreigners entering the country will be required to have a certificate for the molecular COVID-19 test, with maximum validity of 48 hours.

Services in arts and entertainment are also permitted, including visiting the water park Circuito Mágico del Agua.

September 24, 2020 update:

Phase 4 of Peru’s economic reactivation will “most likely” begin in October, said Prime Minister Walter Matos. He stated four teams are constantly working toward the goal of reactivating the activities destined for this phase, including: international travel, opening of gyms, recreation areas and theaters.

11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been secured for the country, states the Foreign Affairs Minister Mario Lopez. The minister signed and delivered the payment terms for access to the vaccines through the COVAX Facility, “a global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines,” states Andina. The vaccines are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021.

September 16, 2020 update:

Mandatory social immobilization on Sundays will be lifted as of Sunday, September 20, 2020, for the regions that are not under localized quarantine. The population will be able to go outside, businesses will be open (restaurants delivery only), and the use of private cars will be restricted.

Additionally, curfew will now start at 11pm, instead of 10pm, as of Monday, September 21, 2020.

The government mandate was published in El Peruano, Peru’s official daily newspaper, on Thursday, September 17.

September 10, 2020 update:

Peru’s Minister of Defense, Jorge Chávez Cresta, has declared that international travel will begin in the second half of October, amending previous statements from the minister of transport and communications (see below). The Executive Branch is working on a plan to reopen Peru’s borders in two phases, states to RPP.

According to the minister, the first involves coordinated efforts with countries bordering Peru, subsequently other countries in the Americas. The second phase involves travel with the rest of the world, starting with Europe and Asia.

The minister’s declarations are not an official government mandate. We will update once the government speaks officially about the news.

September 2, 2020 update:

This morning, the Minister of Transport and Communications, Carlos Estremadoyro, declared in an interview in front of press that international air travel will resume on October 1st, 2020. He stated that the protocols will be set this month, and commercial flights will resume at first to and from Spain, U.S., Mexico, Chile and possibly Brasil. There will be a limited number of flights per day. Travelers entering the country must take a molecular diagnostic COVID-19 test.

The minister’s declarations are not an official government mandate. The news was published in El Peruano, the official daily newspaper of Peru. We will update once the government speaks officially about the news.

August 31, 2020 update:

Peru’s government has extended the period of national emergency and localized quarantine until September 30, 2020. There are four regions that will be under quarantine – Cusco, Moquegua, Puno and Tacna – plus 46 provinces:

-Bagua, Chachapoyas, Condorcanqui and Utcubamba (Amazonas)-Santa, Casma, Huaraz and Huarmey (Áncash)-Abancay (Apurímac)-Camaná, Islay, Cailloma and Castilla (Arequipa)-Huamanga, Huanta, Lucanas and Parinacochas (Ayacucho)-Cajamarca and Jaén (Cajamarca)-Huancavelica, Angaraes and Tayacaja (Huancavelica)-Huánuco, Leoncio Prado, Puerto Inca and Huamalíes (Huánuco).-Ica, Pisco, Nazca and Palpa (Ica)-Huancayo, Satipo and Chanchamayo (Junín)-Trujillo, Pacasmayo, Chepén, Ascope, Sánchez Carrión and Virú (La Libertad)-Barranca, Cañete, Huaura and Huaral (Lima)-Tambopata (Madre de Dios)-Pasco and Oxapampa (Pasco)

Curfew will continue to be from 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.,Monday through Saturday. For the above quarantined areas, curfew starts at 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Mandatory social immobilization on Sundays continues to be in effect for the entire country.

The state of health emergency for the country has been extended for 90 days, from September 8 until December 7. 2020.

No official update on when international travel will resume.

August 24, 2020 update:

President Vizcarra announced the government is talking with five laboratories abroad (including China, UK, and Brazil) with the goal of acquiring 30 million vaccines against Coronavirus and starting clinical trials in Peru. On August 24, 6,000 Peruvian volunteers will join clinical trials arranged by the Chinese pharmaceutical corporation Sinopharm.

These efforts align with Peru’s decision to a participating country in the initiative by the WHO’s (World Health Organization) to vaccinate at least 20% of a country’s population. Vizcarra confirmed Peru’s participation, saying it would make the required advance payment by September 15.

Read the full article here.

August 20, 2020 update:

Foreigners and Peruvian citizens entering the country through emergency flights must fill out an online health affidavit provided by the National Superintendence of Migration. You can find the online application here, where you will enter your national ID or passport number and date of birth. The affidavit will be shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health.

The Minister of Transport and Communications, Carlos Estremadoyro, declared that international flights will resume, for a “short period of time,” and only for those who need to travel for “extreme necessity,” according to Andina. The minister also stated that these will not be “commercial flight(s) strictly speaking,” since they will be coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Peruvian embassies.

Without giving more details about how the flights will function, or when this period of flights will occur, it leaves us to wonder how it will differ from the emergency and repatriation flights that already take place.

August 18, 2020 update:

Starting today, repatriation and emergency flights in and out of Peru will operate from the Jorge Chavez International Airport, instead of the Group 8 military base. The flights are managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and approved by the Ministry of Transport and Communication.

Citizens and permanent residents of other countries should contact and visit their embassy website to learn about scheduled repatriation flights. Info for the U.S. can be found here.

August 12, 2020 update:

President Vizcarra announced today that, by supreme decree, mandatory social immobilization on Sundays will once again be put into effect starting Sunday, August 16. The supreme decree also highlights that family gatherings are prohibited and children will again only be allowed outside for maximum of 30 minutes. COVID-19 cases amongst children and adolescents have increased by 70% in the last months.

Localized quarantine will be put in place in 5 departments – Arequipa, Ica, Huánuco, Junín and San Martín – as well as 34 provinces.

August 11, 2020 update:

Until August 31, interprovincial travel by air and land is prohibited to 63 provinces in 11 regions/departments of Peru. They are:

The provinces of Santa, Casma and Huaraz in the department Áncash; Provinces of Bagua, Condorcanqui and Utcubamba in the department of Amazonas; Abancay and Andahuaylas provinces in the department of Apurímac; Cajamarca, Jaén and San Ignacio in the department of Cajamarca; Cusco and La Convención provinces in the department of Cusco; province of Huancavelica in the department of Huancavelica; Tambopata province in the department of Madre de Dios; provinces of Mariscal Nieto and Ilo in the department of Moquegua; provinces of San Román and Puno in the department of Puno; province of Tacna in the department of Tacna; all provinces of the following regions: Arequipa, Huánuco, Ica, Junín and San Martín.

August 3, 2020 update:

Peru’s state of emergency, with localized quarantine across the country, has been extended until August 31, 2020. The following regions are under quarantine, with mandatory social isolation:

Arequipa, Ica, Junin, Huanuco and San Martin regions; provinces of Tambopata (Madre de Dios region), Santa, Casma and Huaraz (Ancash region); provinces of Nieto and Ilo (Moquegua region), Tacna (Tacna region), Cusco and La Convencion (Cusco region); San Roman and Puno (Puno region); Huancavelica (Huancavelica region), Cajamarca, Jaen and San Ignacio (Cajamarca region), Bagua, Condorcanqui and Utcubamba (Amazonas region); Abancay and Andahuaylas (Apurimac region).

Curfew for the regions under quarantine is 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and all day Sunday. For the rest of country it’s 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

There is no official government update on date for when international flights will resume.

July 30, 2020 update:

The following regions are under in quarantine, with mandatory social immobilization on Sundays and curfew 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. the rest of the week: Cajamarca, Cusco, Ancash, Arequipa, Huanuco, Ica, Junin, Madre de Dios and San Martin. Travelers going to the regions of Jaen and Cajamarca must take a rapid COVID-19 test before boarding, provided for free by Peru’s ministry of health at the airport.

Visitors to protected natural area must have a signed health statement. Find here the statement.

There is no update from the government on date for international flights.

July 20, 2020 update:

Starting today, the use of a face shield (protector facial) is mandatory when riding the Lima Metro system: Metro de Lima, Metropolitano and Metropolitan buses (corredores).

Restaurants begin to operate with dine-in service today. See below the protocols for restaurants and clients.

There is no update from the government on date for international flights.

July 13, 2020 update:

Protocols for domestic air travel have been published by the government. These are the protocols for passengers.

  • Only passengers will be able to enter airports. If someone is in need of assistance they can go in with a helper.
  • Passengers must arrive at the airport three hours in advance of their flight at the Jorge Chávez Airport, and two hours in advance for regional airports.
  • Temperature will be checked upon entering the terminal.
  • You must wear a mask and face shield.
  • Soles of shoes and hands will be disinfected.
  • You must have with you a signed health statement with your personal information. Find here the statement for elders, children and adults.

Protocols for restaurant dine-in service have been published:

  • Restaurants will begin to operate with dine-in services starting on July 20.
  • Restaurants will work at 40% capacity, except bars.
  • Employees with medium to high risk must take the COVID-19 test before they start to work.
  • Services hours must comply with curfew hours (10:00 pm to 04:00 am).
  • No use of table linen service.
  • Restaurants must close down buffet, common eating and private eating areas.
  • Elevators should be reserved for the elderly, pregnant women and different-abled individuals.
  • Patios, gardens and terraces should be used for service.
  • Recommended use of online/phone reservations to avoid queues.
  • Restaurants must guarantee sufficient supply of liquid soap, paper towels and/or hand dryers and disinfecting solutions in hygienic services and process areas.
  • Restaurant employees must maintain a distance of 2 meters from clients if no barrier, like screens or partitions, can be installed.
  • All areas must be ventilated, naturally or with mechanical systems.
  • Before restarting its activities, restaurants must carry out the complete sanitation of the facilities, which must be evidenced through the corresponding certificates.
  • Groups of up to eight can share a table, and groups of up to two can sit at the bar.
  • Distance between groups and single clients at the bar should be 2 meters if there is no barrier installed.
  • Personnel must use masks, will be disinfected every day, cannot greet each other physically, and must not use their cellphones during their work shift.
  • Clients must use masks before and after eating, soles of shoes and hands will be disinfected; clients will not be able to enter if temperature is above 38°C.
  • Full list of protocols can be found here.

July 2, 2020 update:

  • Internal transportation will resume on July 15, as indicated by Peru’s minister of transport. All sanitary protocols will be approved the week of July 6. Transportation by air and ground will resume gradually, starting at 30% and growing to 40% of usual demand in the following months.
  • Air travel will implement recommendations from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), including the use of HEPA filters.
  • The minister also said interprovincial buses should use curtains between seats and aisles. Buses will not be allowed to pick up passengers along the way. The Superintendent of Land Transport of Persons, Freight and Goods (SUTRAN) will be in charge of implementing and regulating the protocols.

July 1, 2020 update:

President Vizcarra announced that phase 3 of the economy’s reopening begins July 1, 2020 with the goal of gradually resuming 100% of activities. The following sectors will resume activity pending approval from the corresponding ministries: energy and mining; agriculture; construction; manufacturing; commerce (stores will operate at 50% capacity); restaurants at 40% capacity; transport of passengers; travel agencies; hotels; film and television production; for the complete list, click here.

PeruRail announced their protocols for service to Machu Picchu were approved by authorities. This includes the use of masks by passengers, disinfection of all railings, seats and other areas of train cars, temperature check (passengers with temperature above 37.6°C will not be allowed to travel). One car will also be open for the transport of an ambulance.

Machu Picchu remains closed until further notice.

The government has indicated that air travel will resume in July, except for the regions of: Arequipa, Ica, Junín, Huánuco, San Martín, Madre de Dios and Áncash. No specific date has been given but the protocols have been approved for the following companies that operate airports in the country: Lima Airport Partners (LAP), Aeropuertos Andinos del Perú (AAP) and Aeropuertos del Perú (ADP).

LAP operates Jorge Chávez International Airport (Callao); AAP operates the airports of Arequipa, Ayacucho, Juliaca, Puerto Maldonado and Tacna.;ADP operates the airports in Anta, Cajamarca, Chachapoyas, Chiclayo, Iquitos, Pisco, Piura, Pucallpa, Talara, Tarapoto, Trujillo and Tumbes.

June 29, 2020 update:

Restaurants will be able to operate with sit-down service starting July 1, 2020. Edgar Vásquez, the Minister of foreign trade and tourism, announced that restaurants implementing the necessary sanitary protocols (established by the ministry of production) will be able to operate at 40% capacity.

Businesses must register their surveillance, prevention and control plan against COVID-19 with the government’s integrated COVID-19 system for companies.

The opening of restaurants is part of phase 3 of reopening the economy. Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos announced the government will soon publish a supreme decree regarding the economic activities that will reopen during this phase.

National ground and air travel will be part of this phase. The ministry of transport will be in charge of setting the date, which is estimated to be within the first 15 days of July.

June 27, 2020 update:

The Peruvian government put in place a Supreme Decree that will come into effect on July 1, 2020. The government has extended the state of emergency for the entire country until July 31, 2020, with quarantine (mandatory social isolation) in place for the entire population of only seven regions. They are: Arequipa, Ica, Junin, Huanuco, San Martin, Madre de Dios, and Ancash.

Lima will have targeted quarantine for minors (under the age of 14), the elderly, older than 65 years of age, and citizens with comorbidity.

Masks are mandatory in public for everyone.

Sunday’s social immobilization for the country (minus the seven regions) has been lifted, though curfew will remain from 10:00 pm to 04:00 am Monday through Sunday.

For the seven regions, social immobilization will be from 8:00 pm. to 4:00 am Monday through Saturday, and the entire day on Sundays.

Other restrictions

  • During this state of emergency the borders will remain closed and international travel will continue to be suspended by all means (ground, air, sea) except for humanitarian reasons.
  • Children and adolescents (under 14) can only go out for an hour a day, 500 meters from home, and are not allowed in shopping centers or other closed or crowded public places.
  • Classes for schools, universities and institutions will not be in person for the rest of the year.
  • Capacity at banks, shopping centers and other stores will continue to operate at 50%.
  • The public sector will establish differentiated schedules for employees.
  • There will be no festivities, processions or other religious and civic activities. Social, political and cultural events and gatherings are not permitted.

June 23, 2020 update:

Today marks 100 days since the start of Peru’s state of emergency and quarantine period. As of Monday, June 22, the government reports there are 257,447 people with COVID-19 in Peru. Deaths have risen to 8,223. These government figures, however, do not account for the thousands of untested across the country that have been infected, and have died, during this period.

Peru put in place one of the earliest and strictest lockdowns in the region, yet was unable to contain the contagion and appropriately care for the sick with a weak and vastly underfunded public health system. The Washington Post reports that Peru, “spends less than $700 on health care per person per year.” This is one of the lowest rates in Latin America.

1.5 million People in Peru, around 4.8% of the population, have been tested. While Peru moves forward with an economic reopening, regions across the country – including Loreto, Lambayeque, Tumbes and Piura – continue to suffer from overcrowded hospitals and lack of equipment, including oxygen.

DB Peru, an organization providing access to health and education services, is collecting donations to support hospitals in Iquitos. To learn more and support, click here.

The quarantine period is slated to end on June 30, 2020. No word from the government of an extension, though the country’s health emergency was extended until September 7, 2020. Various sectors of the economy have opened up, and as of this week, shopping centers are now open to the public.

The opening of Machu Picchu, which was set for July 1, was postponed and there is no official update on the opening of air travel. The minister of transport, Carlos Lozada, said in an interview that internal flights will resume in the first half of July, though this is not official.

June 9, 2020 update:

As of June 8, there are 199,696 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus and 5,571 reported deaths. In a span of 24 hours, 3,181 new cases were recorded.

Since June 3, a supreme decree allowed for the reactivation of individual (non group) physical activities in public spaces, including running (staying five meters away from other joggers), yoga, pilates and tai chi, for one hour a day (5am-6pm) and keeping three km distance from your home.

As of June 8, surfing is allowed in the municipality of Miraflores. Surfers are able to stay in the water for a maximum period of one hour and should use a mask before and after entering the water.

President Vizcarra also announced by decree that the health emergency in Peru will be extended until September 7, 2020. This would allow the country to continue to implement preventive and control measures to fight the spread of the virus and acquire the necessary goods and services that the pandemic demands.

Similarly, another decree declared oxygen a matter of national interest, promoting the production of oxygen in the private, oil and gas sectors. The purchase and import of oxygen will also take priority.

Phase 2 of the economy’s reactivation was approved on June 4, allowing new business sectors to open up. By the end of phase 2, the economy will be operating at 80%, with 500,000 jobs recovered. Public works in regional and local governments have also initiated.

Travel update

The company managing the Jorge Chavez airport in Peru has publicly expressed it is ready to operate once the government approves air travel. As indicated back in May, domestic air travel is set to resume in July. International flights are set to resume in phase 4, which at one point was slated for August, though also for October (depending on the progress of the virus). No official updates have been given by the government on the opening of airports.

The plan to restart the expansion work of the Jorge Chavez International Airport was approved by the ministry of transport on May 29, 2020.

Emergency flights out of Peru continue to operate for citizens of other countries. If you are a U.S. citizen, join the Americans Stuck in Peru FB group for flight info.

May 22, 2020 update:

The state of emergency has been extended until June 30, 2020. Curfew for the country will now be from 9pm until 4am, and 6pm until 4am for the following regions: Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Loreto, Ucayali, Ica, and parts of Santa Casma and Ancash.

The President of Peru announced that the following activities will begin reactivation starting May 25, with the established sanitary guidelines: e-commerce for electronics, clothing, footwear, home appliances, education material, bookstores; healthcare services like dentistry, veterinary, gynecology, emergency health care; technical, electrical, computing and laundry services; hair salons and cosmetology; sporting activities that don’t involve direct contact, professional soccer.

Delivery apps that have submitted the necessary paperwork for authorization can start working on May 25th as well.

No updates were given regarding travel. Last week, the ministry of transport and communications said in an interview that international travel was slated for October, in phase 4 of the reactivation of the economy, though this is not an official decree.

May 19, 2020 update:

President Martin Vizcarra announced today that there are 99,483 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus in the country. 883 people are in ICU and there are now 2,914 reported deaths.

Peru’s health ministry (MINSA) announced emergency efforts to amplify the hospitalization capacity in five regions: Áncash, Arequipa, Cusco, Piura and Ucayali. In total, 746 beds will soon be operating in these areas, 46 of which will be for ICU. EsSalud, Peru’s social security program, will build a hospital in Pucallpa to begin operating in 3 weeks, with 100 beds available to serve the region of Ucayali.

The Amazon is one of the hardest hit regions in the country, and the government has announced 220 healthcare workers will be rushed to the area. More than 45 deaths have been reported within the Shipibo-Konibo indigenous community.

DB Peru, an organization providing access to health and education services, is collecting donations to support hospitals in Iquitos. To learn more and support, click here.

May 8, 2020 update:

The president of Peru has extended the state of emergency period two more weeks, until Sunday, May 24. The curfew will now be from 8pm to 4am, except for the regions of Lambayeque, La Libertad, Loreto, Piura and Tumbes, where curfew hours will not change.

President Vizcarra also announced children will be able to go outside for 30 minutes a day, a maximum distance of 500 meters from their house, starting on Monday, May 18.

As for phase 1 of the plan to reopen the economy, Vizcarra will speak more about it in the coming days.

May 5, 2020 update: Reactivating the economy

By way of supreme decree, the government of Peru established the 27 activities in four economic sectors that will gradually resume operations in May. The reactivation of the economy will occur in four phases, each lasting one month, with the first beginning in May. The decree also states the necessary incorporation by each sector of precautionary and protective measures against COVID-19.

The activities allowed to reactivate in May are part of these industries: mining and industry, construction, services and tourism, and commerce. Andina has published the full list of activities, find them here. The minister of economy and finance mentioned Peru’s economy will return to operating at 70% of its capacity by the end of phase 1.

Companies and persons alike must register in the ministry of health’s online COVID-19 database in order to resume operations. Each sector will also be publishing guidelines and protocols throughout this week before reactivating.

April 22, 2020 update:

President Martin Vizcarra announced today that the state of emergency will be extended two more weeks, until Sunday May 10, 2020. The number of people infected in the country has risen to 20,914, with 572 deaths.

He also made mention that by May 4, some services and industries will open up in a regulated manner, including restaurant delivery service. A special committee will be formed to evaluate and propose a plan.

April 10, 2020 update:

President Vizcarra announced modifications to the rules allowing individuals to leave their homes during the state of emergency. Starting on Saturday, April 11, only one person per household will be allowed to purchase supplies, go to the pharmacy or bank, Monday through Saturday. This will replace the measure that alternated the days when men and women were allowed to circulate in public.

April 8, 2020 update

President Martin Vizcarra announced today that the emergency period will be extended two weeks from Sunday, April 12, until April 26, 2020. He said: “We cannot let our guard down, we cannot reduce the efforts, which are leading to good results, just at the most difficult stage.”

April 7, 2020 update

There are 2,561 positive cases in Peru, out of 20,414 samples that have been taken. 997 citizens have been discharged. Because Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10 are national holidays in Peru, no businesses will open and mandatory immobilization will be in effect both days.

April 2, 2020 update:

President Vizcarra announced that as of Friday, April 3, only men will be allowed to circulate in public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Women will be allowed to circulate Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. This measure will last for the duration of the emergency period, which was extended until April 12.

March 30, 2020 update:

Today, President Vizcarra announced new measures for the duration of the state of emergency. Starting tomorrow, March 31, the mandatory curfew will start at 6pm, until 5am. For the regions of Lambayeque, La Libertad, Loreto, Piura and Tumbes, the curfew will start at 4pm.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and other essential businesses will be open until 1pm only, from Monday to Saturday. All businesses will be closed on Sunday.

There are now 950 confirmed cases of infected people in Peru.

March 26 update:

President Vizcarra announced today that the State of Emergency will be extended until April 12. This includes the curfew (8pm to 5am) and closed borders.

These are the numbers of cases in Peru to date: 580 reported cases, out of 9,219 samples taken. This is the breakdown by region:

  • Lima (453)
  • Piura (20)
  • Loreto (18)
  • Arequipa (15)
  • Callao (15)
  • Lambayeque (12)
  • Junin (11)
  • Cusco (10)
  • La Libertad (9)
  • Ancash (6)
  • Tumbes (3)
  • Ica (3)
  • Huanuco (2)
  • Madre de Dios (1)
  • San Martin (1)
  • Cajamarca (1)

Flight restrictions to Peru

March 24, 2020 update: Emergency flights to retrieve foreigners from Peru continue to arrive through the Group 8 area of the Jorge Chávez International Airport administered by the Peruvian Air Force. This is the only area of the airport that is open.

March 21, 2020 Update: This morning, the defense minister announced that today (until 11:59pm) will be the last day flights are allowed to take foreigners out of Peru and to bring Peruvian citizens back to the country. This means all borders, by air, land and sea, will be completely closed as of Sunday, March 22.

As of Sunday night (March 15), the government decided to completely close Peru’s borders. Beginning March 16 (at midnight) international flights to and from Peru will be canceled. The measure aims to prevent the evolution of the virus in the country.

Foreigners in Peru with international flights to return home should contact airlines to for rescheduling options. The last possible

Mincetur has opened a registration form online for foreign travelers who had flights scheduled during the quarantine period. Click here for access.

LATAM is working to take its passengers home in one of its emergency flights. Click here to register and obtain more information.

On March 13, President Vizcarra announced that flights to and from Europe and Asia would be suspended for 30 days beginning March 16.

Transportation restrictions within Peru

Beginning March 17, inter-provincial transportation in Peru will be prohibited. This provides travelers one full day (March 16) to move within the country.

Public transportation will be cut by 50% and will be available for those working in the health sector and/or those with authorization. Taxis are restricted from operating and personal vehicles are only to be used by those with proper authorization.

National lockdown

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, President Vizcarra announced a mandatory curfew from 8pm to 5am for the remainder of the isolation period.

The evening of March 15, 2020, President Vizcarra addressed the nation and declared a State of Emergency. All persons in Peru (residents and visitors) are to stay in their homes for the following 15 days. All businesses will close except for supermarkets, pharmacies and banks.

With a few exceptions, only those in the health sector and those working in a related sector (i.e. caretakers) are allowed to leave their homes.

Social isolation

A common resident and/or traveler is allowed to leave their home if needing to purchase a necessity at a supermarket or pharmacy, or for a vital transaction at the bank (i.e. to receive pension). If in the case you leave your house without the intention to purchase a necessity, or are without authorization, you will be detained.

Gatherings of any type are prohibited. This includes but is not restricted to: museums, libraries, sports and religious gatherings.

Fast food delivery is prohibited. Groceries and these organic food deliveries can be made.

School closures

One of the first actions taken by the Peruvian government was to close schools and universities across the country on March 12, 2020. Students and teachers are set to return to classrooms March 31, however should be attentive to further announcements.

Infections

As of March 24, 2020, there are 395 confirmed cases of infected people in Peru, and seven deaths have been confirmed.

Peruvian Health Authorities: advice and actions

  • Surveillance has been reinforced upon the entry of people suspected of infection trough the seaports, airports and borders of the country and isolation zones have been installed.
  • The Ministry of Health reported that five hospitals in Lima have been prepared to prevent, detect and address possible cases of affected patients, guaranteeing the supply of supplies for infection control.
  • The National Institute of Health explained that a protocol, with more demanding criteria than those recommended by the World Health Organization, is being applied to detect the virus and prevent its spread.
  • Peru has a modern mobile hospital located at the Jorge Chavez airport in Lima, with a capacity for 50 people.
  • The Air Health area is carrying out random checks at the Lima airport on arrivals of flights from Europe, connections with Asia and the United States.

WhatsApp and the World Health Organization have launched a chatbot to answer questions regarding the outbreak. To start chatting, click here.

If you have symptoms, dial the toll free number 113, send a WhatsApp to +51-952-842-623, or send an email to [email protected]

Source: Andina, El Comercio, U.S. Embassy

Cover photo: Andina


Traveling & Living in Peru

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

