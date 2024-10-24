Lima’s Lady Bee Shines on the World’s 50 Best Bars

The cocktail scene in Peru is buzzing with excitement as Lima’s Lady Bee has made an impressive debut on the prestigious World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list, securing the No.16 spot. This is a monumental achievement for the Peruvian bar scene, especially as Lady Bee had already captured international attention by being named the Campari One to Watch in 2023. This recognition marks a new era for Lima’s mixology landscape, establishing the city as a vibrant hub in the global cocktail world.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 – Welcome Drinks

The 2024 list was unveiled in a grand ceremony in Madrid on October 22, with bars from 28 cities making the prestigious lineup. For the first time, a Mexican bar—Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City—claimed the coveted title of The World’s Best Bar. This year’s list introduced 16 new entries spanning cities like Bogotá, Hong Kong, New York, and Lima, reinforcing the rising influence of Latin American cocktail culture.

#LatamPower

The World’s 50 Best Bar 2024 – Handshake

Latin America shines on this list, with 11 bars extending from México to Argentina, an outstanding representation on a global scale. Each one’s style showcases local products, spirits, and techniques.

Starting in the first position with Handshake Speakeasy, a bar hidden in the Colonia Juárez neighborhood with a cocktail menu that uses advanced culinary techniques, where drinks often take up to 48 hours to craft, Handshake’s experimental approach to fine cocktails allowed it to reach the top of the class.

Followed by Tres Monos bar in position No. 7, located in the Palermo neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Neon lights illuminate the dark bar here while graffiti scrawls come screaming to life against a rock soundtrack with a vibe that smacks of a punk-spiked party; the monos make some spirits and wine which they use on their cocktails. Also, they have an educational component that aids the community.

Also in position No. 8, Alquímico from Cartagena, a high rotation bar where the celebration is always on, and thecocktails use local products from the surrounding communities and their own farm.

Five new entries from Latam: Lima’s Lady Bee, Mexico City’s Tlecán, Sao Paulo’s Tan Tan, Colombia’s La Sala de Laura, and Guadalajara’s El Gallo Altanero, joined Limantour and Cochinchina on the list. The Legend of the List: Florería Atlantico from Buenos Aires, a bar hidden behind a flower shop in the capital of Argentina, has been on the list for 11 years.

Legend of the List: Florería Atlantico – The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024

With its position in the Top 20, Lady Bee sets a new standard for Lima and raises Peru’s profile among global cocktail enthusiasts. The spotlight on Lady Bee will undoubtedly inspire more travelers to explore Peru’s burgeoning cocktail culture, joining the ranks of Mexico City and Buenos Aires as must-visit cocktail capitals in Latin America.

As Peru’s cocktail culture continues to evolve, it’s clear that Lima’s bartenders and establishments are ready to make their mark. This recognition of Lady Bee celebrates Peruvian talent and encourages a new wave of innovation that will keep Peru in the global spotlight for years to come.