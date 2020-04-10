Peru’s Ceviche Tops List of 50 Most Popular Dishes in Latin America

Ceviche wasn’t the only Peruvian dish to make the top 50 list made by TasteAtlas, a digital encyclopedia of food and drinks from around the world.
Does it come as a surprise that the Peruvian ceviche tops the list of most popular dishes in Latin America? As Peru’s national dish, classic ceviche -made with fresh fish, onions and aji, marinated in lime juice – has led the way in Peru’s gastronomic global conquest.
And in fact, it made the list twice. Ceviche mixto, made with seafood, sits at number 28. Indeed, there are regional varieties of ceviche to satisfy the pickiest of foodies.
TasteAtlas is a website dedicated to cataloguing the world’s most popular dishes and ingredients. A few of Peru’s most emblematic dishes made their mark on this list. Tacu tacu, served with higado encebollado (fried liver) at Isolina, came in at #45. Lomo saltado came in at #27, and butifarra (you’ll find an outstanding version at Porcus) came in at #21.
There are ample cevicherias across Lima and the world where you can have a taste of ceviche, whether you like it garnished to the extreme with canchita (toasted corn), boiled corn, sweet potato, and yuca (the list could go on); or served simply with extra lime juice.
Source: TasteAtlas
Cover photo: La Mar Cebicheria Peruana Facebook Page