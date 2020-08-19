Recipe for Peruvian Hot Chocolate

Whether for the holidays (with paneton) or you’re just in need of a warm mug to hold at night, this Peruvian-style hot chocolate recipe will do the trick.

You might be thinking, “Hot chocolate? I make that all the time. Open a white envelope, add contents to mug and pour water over it.” You will realize that you are missing out once you make a pot of this delicious Peruvian hot chocolate. There is truly nothing like it.

This version is much creamier and richer than any store bought version. It’s made rich by the blend of three different types of milk, made chocolatey with Peruvian chocolate and cocoa powder. Friends who have tasted it—even Peruvian friends—stop in their tracks and ask about it. Seems like it is nothing they have tasted before and they are always eager to taste it again. Here’s how to make it at home.

Ingredients for Peruvian hot chocolate

Serves 8

2 cups of water

1 cinnamon stick

4 cups of milk

1 can (410g) of evaporated milk

1 can (395g) of sweetened condensed milk

100 grams of Peruvian or other Latino drinking-chocolate bar, chopped finely

1/2 cup of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

Preparation

1. Bring water and cinnamon stick to a boil in a large pot over high heat. Boil for 5 minutes. Add the regular milk, evaporated milk and sweetened condensed milk. Stir to combine, bring to a simmer and allow to simmer for 2 minutes.

2. In a small bowl, combine chopped chocolate and cocoa powder. Remove one cup of the hot milk mixture and add to the small bowl with the chocolates. Set aside for a few minutes so the chocolate begins to melt and then stir to dissolve chocolate and cocoa powder. Return this chocolate mixture to the pot. Cook over low heat for 5 more minutes.

3. Dissolve the cornstarch in 1/4 cup of water (you can use the same bowl from the chocolate) and add to the milk mixture; stirring continuously. Stir and cook over low heat for 2 more minutes. Remove from the heat, remove the cinnamon stick and serve hot.

Notes

This serves 8 “regular” cups of hot chocolate. But let’s be honest, you won’t actually be able to fit all this deliciousness into a “regular” cup so it will actually give you closer to 5 large cups.

Gretchen Noelle is the founder of Provecho Peru, a site full of recipes in both Spanish and English. Her love of food was cultivated early on by her family but has come alive while living in Peru. During the 12 years of living in Lima, Peru, she has also enjoyed numerous trips to other areas of the country.

Cover photo: twitter.com/alexpaulloza

This article has been updated from its original publication December 17, 2014.