On April 3rd, Peru commemorates Peruvian-Japanese Friendship Day, marking 126 years since the first Japanese immigrants arrived aboard the Sakura Maru on April 3rd, 1899. These immigrants brought their culture and traditions and left behind a lasting legacy of hard work, values, and perseverance, which laid the foundation of the Nikkei community in Peru.

Sakura Maru | Photo by Asociación Peruano Japonés

Japanese immigration to Peru began when a group of men, under contract, arrived in 1899 to work in the sugar plantations along the coast, from Lambayeque in the north to Cañete in the south. Despite the challenging conditions they faced, these first immigrants succeeded in establishing themselves and contributing to the economic and social development of the country.

One of the most essential characteristics of the Japanese community in Peru has been their unity. Through hard work, discipline, honesty, and respect for elders, the community has overcome numerous challenges and preserved its identity over the generations.

The Legacy of Japanese Immigrants

Peruvian-Japanese Friendship Day is a day to remember those who arrived at the beginning of the 20th century and honor the generations that followed, who continued their predecessors’ hard work and dedication. Established officially in 1989, this day recognizes the invaluable contributions of the Nikkei community to the social, cultural, and economic development of Peru.

As Peru celebrates the 126th anniversary of Japanese immigration to Peru, we honor the perseverance and spirit of the community that has become a key part of the nation’s multicultural identity. The Nikkei people continue to be a proud part of Peru’s fabric, holding fast to their roots while embracing their Peruvian identity.

Unity and Commitment to the Future

This day is also an opportunity to reaffirm the strong bonds of friendship between Peru and Japan, two nations that, despite their geographical distance, share a profound cultural and human connection. Generations of the Nikkei community remain committed to the present and future of Peru, proudly carrying forward the kimochi (spirit) that defines them.