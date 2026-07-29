Peru Mucho Gusto Welcomes Thousands to Tacna on Opening Day

As Peru marks its Independence Day, the PROMPERÚ food festival is bringing new energy to local businesses and tourism, all while inviting visitors to explore the country’s remarkable culinary diversity.

Peru’s southern city of Tacna welcomed around 30,000 visitors on the opening day of Perú, Mucho Gusto Tacna 2026, one of the country’s largest gastronomic festivals, organized by PROMPERÚ. The strong turnout reinforces the event’s role as a driver of domestic tourism and regional economic activity during the Fiestas Patrias holiday.

Visitors from across Peru, as well as neighboring Chile and Bolivia, filled the fairgrounds from the early morning, exploring a celebration of Peruvian food, beverages, culture, and regional traditions. The free event brings together 162 exhibitors representing all 25 regions of Peru, creating a unique opportunity to experience the country’s extraordinary culinary diversity in one place.

Among the festival’s most popular attractions is the Coffee & Cocoa Zone, where visitors can sample specialty coffees and premium chocolates produced in different regions of Peru. The Peruvian Beverages Zone has also attracted large crowds, featuring everything from pisco and regional wines to distilled spirits and traditional fruit macerations.

Beyond food and drink, the Celebrate Peru Zone offers artisan crafts, live music, cultural performances, and interactive activities that highlight the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The opening day concluded with live concerts that drew thousands of attendees, reinforcing the festival’s family-friendly atmosphere. The program continued through July 28, with cooking demonstrations, workshops, parades, live performances, and activities for visitors of all ages.

A boost for tourism and local economies

For PROMPERÚ, the festival represents more than a showcase of Peruvian cuisine. Events such as Perú, Mucho Gusto generate significant economic activity for hotels, restaurants, transport operators, and tourism-related businesses while providing small producers and entrepreneurs with a platform to increase sales and build new commercial partnerships.

Under the theme “Flavors with History,” this year’s edition celebrates Peru’s gastronomic heritage and recognizes the work of farmers, producers, cooks, and artisans who preserve regional culinary traditions. It also reinforces gastronomy as one of the country’s strongest travel motivations, encouraging visitors to discover Peru through its regional flavors.

Admission to the festival is free, with activities running daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

More Perú, Mucho Gusto events in 2026

Following the Tacna edition, PROMPERÚ will continue the festival throughout the year with events in several destinations:

Madrid (September 2026) – the festival’s only international edition this year.

– the festival’s only international edition this year. Piura (August 2026) – dates to be announced.

– dates to be announced. Lima (October 30 – November 1) .

. Ayacucho (December 5–7).

The continued expansion of Perú, Mucho Gusto reflects Peru’s strategy of using gastronomy as a powerful tool to promote tourism, regional development, and the country’s cultural identity both at home and abroad.