Peruvian Recipe: Arroz con Leche, a Favorite Street Food Dessert (Video)

Have it alone or have it with mazamorra morada. Either way, arroz con leche is sure to leave your sweet tooth satisfied. Here’s how to make it at home.
Warm, sweet and buttery with some soft texture of rice and raisins; Arroz con leche always hits the spot. Rice pudding is a traditional dessert seen across the world, and in Peru it’s part of a classic duo known as combinado: arroz con leche with mazamorra morada. Simply a must-try dessert.
Learn how to make arroz con leche with this recipe by Sandra Plevisani, a popular Peruvian pastry chef.
Ingredients for arroz con leche
- 5 cups of water
- 1 orange peel
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 3 cloves
- 1 cup of rice
- 1 can of evaporated milk
- 2 cans of condensed milk
- 1/2 cup of raisins (soaked in liquor, like pisco)
- 1 tbsp of vanilla
- 1 egg yolk
Directions
Add the 5 cups of water into a pot, bring to a boil. Add the peel of one orange, which was previously boiled 5 times with change of water every time. (Plevisani says this will bring out the sweet essence of the orange without the bitterness of the peel). Add the cinnamon sticks and 3 cloves.
Once boiling, add the cup of rice. Let the rice boil until water is reduced almost completely. Take out the orange peel and cloves and leave cinnamon. Under low heat, add the evaporated milk, stir frequently. Once milk is absorbed, add the two cans of condensed milk. Add raisins, continue stirring. Add vanilla and yolk while stirring so egg doesn’t cook. Optional: add Porto. Serve your arroz con leche, sprinkling some cinnamon on top. Enjoy!
Cover photo: aweita.larepublica.pe
