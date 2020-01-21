This is the Peru Pavilion for Expo Dubai 2020 (Video and Photos)

Peru invested USD $13 million to participate in the 2020 Dubai Expo, where it will be one of 180 countries showcasing the best of what their countries offer. The Peru Pavilion encapsulates the ancient history of the country, fusing it with a vision for its future.

The event, to be held in October of this year, will attract 15 million people from around the world and will run for 173 days. Many are the reasons why Peru will participate in the expo, including the opportunity to promote Peru’s various products for export and as a tourist destination to India, China, U.S. and other markets of interest. In their website, PromPeru estimates “US$ 169 million in potential non-traditional exports” for the country.

For the event, Peru has created a pavilion that will not only showcase the country’s products but the structure itself showcases the rich cultural patrimony PromPeru hopes will capture the attendees attention. The Pavilion was designed by Habitare Arquitectura e Ingeniería and Studio 17.

The pavilion

photo: peru.info

The structure features curved lines which are meant to evoke an infinite path, which starts and ends at its origin, Peru’s identity which has been and will continue to be influenced by the various cultures it houses. The pavilion will also feature intricate weavings hanging from its walls, an important tradition and cultural patrimony that continues to this day. The large walls are also meant to evoke the ruins of Kuelap.

photo: peru.info

The World Expo (known as the World’s Fair in the U.S.) has a long history dating back to 1844 when the event was held for the first time in Paris, France. Important innovations have been presented at these events, such as the the construction of the Panama Canal or the presentation of the telephone.

Watch the promotional video for the Peru’s participation here:

Cover photo: Peru.info