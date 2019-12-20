Travel and Leisure Names Arequipa Top Place to Visit in 2020

According to the magazine, Arequipa is among the top 50 places in the world to visit in 2020. Travel and Leisure identifies two hot spots in the “White City” that you must experience.

We are familiar with the best things to do in Arequipa: visit Santa Catalina, eat rocoto relleno and hike the beautiful, deep canyons of Colca. Yet the reasons to make the trip down south don’t end there. Travel and Leisure magazine has identified a couple new openings in the “White City” worthy of anyone’s bucket list.

The magazine rounded up the opinions of travel experts, writers and reader travel tips to make up the 50 best vacation spot for the new year. What made Arequipa get on the list instead of Cusco or Lima? A new hotel and the rebirth of a staple restaurant that elevates the experience of Arequipa to new heights.

In August 2019, the city saw the opening of Cirqa, an elegant inn that restores the original property built in 1540 when Arequipa was founded. Originally functioning as a guest house for visitors of the neighboring Church of San Augustin, the inn preserves the original Arequipa-style colonial architecture. The arches and columns, all made from the area’s famous sillar rock, stand out against its modern facilities including a pool and organic rooftop garden.

The second reason to visit Arequipa in 2020 is the renaissance of La Nueva Palomino, a symbol of the city known for its traditional picanteria cuisine. This past September the restaurant’s owner, Monica Huerta, became the first woman to win the Summum Award for Best Author’s Kitchen. The restaurant also won Best Arequipeño Restaurant. The restaurant is famous for its history of woman-led chefs, with Huerta’s grandmother being the its founding cook.

Source: Travelandleisure.com

Cover photo: Cirqa Facebook Page