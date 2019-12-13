Cusco Ranked Among 50 Most Beautiful Cities in the World

Travel experts voted Cusco, the ‘navel of the world,’ among the 50 most beautiful cities in the world. Can you guess what destination landed first?

Where would you rank Cusco in your list of the 50 most beautiful cities in the world?

According to over 1,000 travel experts—including bloggers, writers and agencies— Cusco is among the top 50 most beautiful cities in the world. Organized by Flight Network, the list of international cities will surely inspire readers to add a few destinations to their travel bucket list.

Landing at number 34, Cusco is the only Peruvian city listed. Other South American cities include: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Quito, Ecuador, and Cartagena, Colombia. The top three spots went to: Paris, France; New York City, U.S.A., and London, England.

So what is it that makes Cusco so striking? The UNESCO World Heritage Site has a lot to offer modern travelers. The cobbled streets of the San Blas neighborhood are charming and photogenic. Numerous archaeological sites continue to hold their ground in the southern Peru city, including Coricancha, or Temple of the Sun, located in the Santo Domingo Plaza. Having been largely destroyed, the Santo Domingo Church was built upon the foundation of the temple, creating a fascinating fusion of Inca and Hispanic cultures.

And then there’s that little ol’ thing called Machu Picchu that can be visited as a day trip from Cusco city. The three-year consecutive winner of the best tourist attraction in the world has thousands of tourists a year packing their bags and stretching out their calves just to get the chance to stand upon the Inca citadel, nearly 8,000 feet above sea level.

The living culture of Cusco found in every corner is perhaps what makes this Peruvian city uniquely beautiful.

Along with the published list, Flight Network comments that “the unparalleled guide will both challenge you to take a fresh look at famous megacities like New York and dream of new destinations like chilly and charming Bergen, Norway.”

Source: Flight Network

Photo: Pedro Szekely/Flickr