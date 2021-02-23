Video: A Tour of Arequipa’s Street Food and Market During COVID-19

Share this...

Linkedin

Chef Ricardo Rivera takes us through Arequipa’s street food scene and market in times of COVID-19.

Hello everyone, this is Ricardo Rivera from Lima Perú and I’m so glad to be able to share part of my culture with you. In this video you will learn a bit more about the San Camilo market of Arequipa and the magnificent street food this magical city has to offer.

Join me in this virtual tour in the white city of Perú and get ready for your next adventure in Arequipa.

Follow me on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube to learn more about Peruvian food.