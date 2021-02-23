loader image
Peru's Eating Guide  ·  Traveling in Peru

Video: A Tour of Cusco’s Food Market During COVID-19

February 23, 2021

Chef Ricardo Rivera takes us through Cusco’s San Pedro Market, highlighting the variety of Peruvian products available and its hard-working sellers.

In this video, I will show you the beauty of a Peruvian market with all the colors, aromas and flavors. Join me in this virtual tour through San Pedro Market, the historical market of Cusco. Natural and fresh juices from USD $1.00 and meals from USD $1.50 makes this place the perfect one for backpackers traveling on a budget, trying to get something cheap but delicious at the same time.

Discovering the vast variety of produce and Peruvian products at markets will make you love Peru even more and won’t hurt your pocket at all.


Follow me on Facebook | Instagram | YouTube to know more about Peruvian food.


Cusco marketfood marketslocal marketsPeruvian foodPeruvian food marketsperuvian gastronomySan Pedro marketstreet food

Related Articles


ice-cream-lima
Features  ·  Lifestyle  ·  Living in Peru
Where to Find Exotic Ice Cream in Lima
February 28, 2020
Pollo a la brasa day history
Peru's Eating Guide
The Birth of Peru's Pollo a la Brasa
July 17, 2020

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*