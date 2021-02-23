Video: A Tour of Cusco’s Food Market During COVID-19

Share this...

Chef Ricardo Rivera takes us through Cusco’s San Pedro Market, highlighting the variety of Peruvian products available and its hard-working sellers.

In this video, I will show you the beauty of a Peruvian market with all the colors, aromas and flavors. Join me in this virtual tour through San Pedro Market, the historical market of Cusco. Natural and fresh juices from USD $1.00 and meals from USD $1.50 makes this place the perfect one for backpackers traveling on a budget, trying to get something cheap but delicious at the same time.

Discovering the vast variety of produce and Peruvian products at markets will make you love Peru even more and won’t hurt your pocket at all.



