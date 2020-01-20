Home Environment Video: Game of Thrones Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Visits the Amazon
Video: Game of Thrones Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Visits the Amazon

by Traveling and Living in Peru
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for his role in Game of Thrones, traveled to the Amazon region to learn about how Peruvians are fighting climate change.

Coster-Waldau visited in Peru in September 2019. As a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), he works to bring awareness to social issues such as climate change. During his visit, Coster-Waldau met with Peru’s Minister of the Environment Lucía Ruíz to learn about sustainable policies and actions aimed to protect the Amazon rainforest and diminish deforestation.

Additionally, Coster-Waldau traveled to the Amazon city of Pucallpa and surrounding natural areas of the Ucayali region. In the video below for the UNDP, he speaks to local guardians and activists to learn more about the negative impact climate change is having on the population and fauna of the region.

He also travels to Codo de Pozuzo, an area that is impacted by deforestation to create farmland in the department of Huanuco. The consequences of such actions is reflected in the drying of riverbeds and changing weather patterns.

Many are the factors, but Coster-Waldau concludes that the devastating situation of deforestation and forest fires that the Amazon is experiencing is due to social inequality. He also visits sustainable businesses in the Amazon, which not only economically empowers the local population but also uses the land of the Amazon sustainably. Watch the video below.

Source: RPP, Euronews

Cover photo: Peabody Awards

This article has been updated from its original publication on September 17, 2019.

