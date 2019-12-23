2019: These Celebrities Came to Peru (including Machu Picchu)

Who’s your favorite celebrity that came to Peru in 2019? Two Academy Award winners, an ex Victoria Secret model and two famous musicians. Oh, and Rob Lowe (an eternal favorite).

Machu Picchu wasn’t the only destination for these famous celebrities. Yes, visiting the Inca citadel was a big reason for their arrival, but they also had other destinations in Peru on their itinerary. Take a look at where in Peru they went to, and why.

1. Robert De Niro

Source: Andina

The legendary actor (director and producer) came to Peru on holiday with one of his sons. Not only did he visit Machu Picchu and Central, he also made a stop in Iquitos to tour the Pacaya Samiria Reserve. Which De Niro movie will you watch this holiday season: Taxi Driver, The Godfather II, or the newly released Netflix The Irishman?

2. Miranda Kerr

The once Victoria Secret Angel and business woman came to Peru with her husband Evan Spiegel. The Australian celebrity, who now lives in Los Angeles, took a few days off to visit Machu Picchu.

3. Rob Lowe

Is he your favorite of the Brat Pack? Can’t decide whether you loved him more in St. Elmo’s Fire, as Jason Seaborn in The West Wing, or as Chris Traeger in Parks and Recreation? Yeah, we can’t either. So instead just enjoy the eternal heartthrob’s breathtaking photos of his trip to Cusco.

4. Chayanne

The Puerto Rican singer gave a concert in Lima after a three year absence in the country. Chayanne seized the opportunity and made a quick trip to the citadel to fulfill one of his dreams (and to stay unfazed as a llama whipped by in front of him.)

5. Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan got her first big break as a regular on Netflix’s House of Cards. Now, you can find her starring in Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. For this role, she has received an Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards. If that’s not impressive enough, Brosnahan made time to go to Tumbes as an ambassador of Global Citizen to meet with families affected by regional mudslides as well as Venezuelan migrant families.

6. Nathalie & Jean Dujardin

Source: Andina

Did you know Jean Dujardin started out as a stand up comedian in Paris? His background surely helped him shine in the leading role of the silent film The Artist, which won him an Academy Award among other accolades. But the real star of the trip was Nathalie Dujardin, a champion ice skater. She took part in exhibitions for a new ice rink in Lima, dancing Peru’s famous marinera on ice for the occasion.

7. Jay Weinberg

The American drummer Jay Weinberg found Machu Picchu to be the perfect setting to propose to his now fiancé, Chloe Howcroft. Weinberg has played with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and punk band Against Me! He is now the drummer for the heavy metal band Slipknot.

8. Lenny Kravitz

Source: RPP

We left the best for last. The legendary musician Lenny Kravitz brought his Raise Vibration Tour to Lima in March. He was able to squeeze in a visit to Isolina, where he ate ceviche and arroz con pollo, according to the owner Jose del Castillo. Rock star, indeed.