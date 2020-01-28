2020 Art Battle Lima: These are the Peruvian Artists Competing (plus Giveaway)

Art Battle, the biggest live painting event in the world where the audience is the judge, will take place in Lima on February 6. These are the artists that will compete to be part of the world championship tournament in Tokyo.

Art Battle began in New York City in 2001 and there have been more than 19,000 competitions across the globe since then. The idea is for artists to compete locally, painting in front of a live audience, moving up in levels and competing in other cities until they reach the world championship.

This year, it will be held in October in Tokyo, and the winner of Art Battle Lima will have a slot in the competition.

The first round towards the finale of Art Battle Lima will take place Thursday, February 6 at the Pullman Hotel in San Isidro. 12 artists have been selected to participate out of 60 that entered. At the event, the artists are divided into two groups.

Painting by Adria Alvarado

The three artists in each will paint against each other while the crowd (the ultimate judge) observes, enjoys and takes note. The two that are voted best out of each group will move on to the final round, where 1 winner will be chosen.

The winner of the night plus the other three finalists will then compete in the “Final of the Finalists” of Art Battle Lima that will take place in July. The winner from this event will head to Tokyo.

Art Battle Lima will take place from 7pm to 11pm on February 6. For tickets, visit joinnus.com. Or, compete in our giveaway on Instagram or Facebook (ends on Tuesday, February 4).

Here are 7 of the twelve Peruvian artists that will be competing:

1. Adria Alvarado

2. Chacon Huari

3. EDVO

4. Ximeco

6. Lakita

7. Cake