A Healing Bar Beneath El Olivar Forest

In the heart of San Isidro, hidden beneath the majestic El Olivar Forest Park, a new sanctuary of healing and celebration has emerged: Curanderas. This exclusive basement bar is the only one where ancestral energy and mixology blend to elevate the spirit and offer a unique experience.

A Connection to History and Nature

Curanderas pays homage to the wise women who have since immemorial worshiped the olive tree and its fruits in the ancient forest of El Olivar. Over the years, these curanderas evolved, integrating knowledge from various cultures that arrived in Peru.

A low-lighted space with different thematic areas, from the wisdom mirror to an altar where different herbs and potions are presented to a significant part of it, a view of the Olivar park that reaches all the windows to the outside.

A Refuge Led by Women

The Mirror of wisdom.

At Curanderas, the bars are led by wise women whose mission is clear: to elevate your energy. Alongside them, their young apprentices from various corners will guide you through the “healing menu,” a list designed to revitalize your spirit.

The Menu

Every sip and bite at Curanderas is designed to heal and elevate your spirit. | Photo: Curanderas

The menu star is The Chalice, a cocktail of Cinzano Bianco and Tio Pepe with bergamot liquor, coconut milk, fruit granadilla, and Italia grapes, shaken with egg whites, grapefruit bitters, and palo santo. It’s a complex-flavor cocktail; many of their beverages tend to be on the sweeter side.

The rest of the signature cocktails are numbered from 1 to 12, divided into four elements: Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. Cocktails numbered in multiples of 3 are the non-alcoholic options, using dealcoholized spirits as ingredients; we tried the fire element cocktails, all of them bitter cocktails like the No. 7, made with Campari, Cinzano 1757, Rabárbaro, cacao, Kalhúa, orange bitters, and activated charcoal.

Potion No 8. Uses Amaro Martina, Aperol, Mezcal, Grand Marnier, grapefruit, and aromatic bitters.

To pair the cocktails, the “Mystic Food” menu features a safe selection of bar food classics, such as Papas Bravas covered with parm, bacon, dried chiles, and smoked pepper; tenderloin carpaccio with olive oil; Pork and Chicken Gyosas with a ponzu and pisco base; Mini burgers with Aperol Cream; and prosciutto pizzettas.

IN THE NOW: Curanderas is located at Av. Paz Soldan 235 – 225 Basement, San Isidro. Please make your reservations through their website.

Themed Nights and Special Events

To attract the new costumers, they are offering regular weekly events