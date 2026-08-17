Muju Plants a New Seed for Dining in Peru’s Sacred Valley

Muju means seed, but at Rio Sagrado, A Belmond Hotel, it also speaks of renewal: returning to the land, the body, and a more conscious way of eating. The restaurant is the final piece in the hotel’s broader wellness journey, built around food that aims to be sustainable, organic, and healthy without becoming austere.

The hotel collaborates with local communities, cultivates produce in three gardens, and converts organic waste into compost. One garden is managed jointly with AMA, Sacred Valley, an organization that supports nutrition initiatives in high-Andean communities. As Muju grows, its opportunity lies in letting the menu communicate more of that story on its own.

A Room Open to the Valley

The dining room is relaxed and quiet, with large windows that look onto the gardens and the Urubamba River. The atmosphere is informal, intended for travelers seeking a calm end to a day in the Sacred Valley.

The Sprout

We took a first look at the restaurant; the opening dinner featured roast beef in two preparations. A tonnata-style sauce accompanied the meat, while eggplant and zucchini were served with a tumbo glaze. Confit lamb with pachamanca sauce, Andean tubers and vegetables demonstrated careful technique and a clear connection to local ingredients.

Lamb chop with vegetables

Lunch included charqui soup, with a broth complemented by green beans, eggplant and oyster mushrooms. The paiche, a giant freshwater fish sourced from the Amazon, was prepared en papillote.

The pachamanca combined three meats, beans and Andean tubers, illustrating the restaurant’s concept. The cooking was precise, and the dish reflected the connection between ritual, landscape, and food. Desserts included a pear crisp with lúcuma and ají amarillo, notable for its defined layers and use of local fruit.

Crisp Flatbread, sandwich for breakfast.

Muju’s approach begins early in the day. Breakfast balances wellness-oriented choices with familiar pleasures, including quinoa porridge, a purple corn crêpe with caramelized banana, and a tarwi and avocado detox bowl. A crisp flatbread with grilled vegetables, Andean cheese, guacamole, and chimichurri was particularly enjoyable, bringing together freshness, comfort, and a satisfying contrast of textures.

IN THE KNOW: Muju is the new concept located inside Rio Sagrado, A Belmond Hotel, at Km 75.8 on the Urubamba-Ollantaytambo road in the Sacred Valley. Reservations are recommended at +51 84 201 384.

The daytime menu continues in that lighter direction. A ceviche made with trout from Urubamba, tumbo, sachaculantro, and different textures of sweet potato was refreshing and well balanced, offering one of the menu’s clearest connections to the immediate landscape.

Muju’s beverage program follows the same balance between regional identity and wellness. Samay, a low-alcohol cocktail with cucumber and lemon verbena, is light and elegant. The menu also includes alcohol-free cocktails built around ingredients such as mango, mint, lemon verbena, kiwi, and berries, giving non-drinkers options conceived with the same attention as the cocktails.

The wine list places Peruvian labels at the center of its pairings, including Pampas de Ica’s Albilla-Torontel with the roast beef and Wayocari Tannat with the pachamanca. Its broader Andean perspective extends to wines from Chile and Argentina, with a small selection of classic European wines.

The restaurant is conformed by a 100% local team from Sacred Valley and Cusco City.

The bar features local spirits like pisco, Matacuy, Peruvian gin, rum and agave spirits, as well as low-alcohol and alcohol-free options.

Muju is a young concept built on a clear foundation of wellness, local sourcing, and Andean flavors. The seed has been planted; its identity will continue to deepen as the restaurant grows into its place in the Sacred Valley.