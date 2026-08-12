Guadalajara will host Latam’s 50 Best 2026

On one of our visits to Guadalajara, w spent an afternoon walking through El Parián in Tlaquepaque, looking at the crafts while mariachi music drifted in from a distance. It is one of those simple images that captures something essential about Jalisco: culture is not confined to museums; it accompanies daily life, from the food in its markets to the agave that has helped shape the region’s identity.

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 – Date & Location announcement

That identity will move into the continental spotlight later this year. Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants has announced that its 2026 awards ceremony will take place in Guadalajara on December 1. It will be the first time the event is held in the city and the fourth occasion on which Mexico has hosted the regional awards.

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 – Date & Location announcement

The ceremony, now in its 14th edition, will bring chefs, restaurateurs, hospitality professionals and members of the international media to the capital of Jalisco for the unveiling of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026.

Guadalajara is a particularly interesting choice because its cultural identity extends well beyond its contemporary dining rooms. Jalisco is inseparable from tequila, mariachi and charrería, but its culinary language is also expressed through markets, popular cooking, abundant fruit and masa prepared in countless forms. Birria, tortas ahogadas, tejuino and jericalla are among the dishes and drinks most closely associated with the city.

The agave is the clearest example of how food and drink can become part of a place’s identity. The landscape, agricultural knowledge, and tequila production connect the region’s economy with its history and culture. Guadalajara’s proximity to the UNESCO-listed Agave Landscape and Ancient Industrial Facilities of Tequila allows visitors to understand that relationship beyond the bottle.

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 – Date & Location announcement

At the same time, the city has developed a contemporary restaurant scene that deserves greater attention outside Mexico. Bringing Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants to Guadalajara helps shift part of the gastronomic conversation away from the region’s most frequently discussed capitals. The city’s scene is not new, but this event could expand the audience discovering it.

The official program will begin on November 30 with #50BestTalks, a forum that brings together leading voices to discuss issues affecting the culinary community. Throughout the week, the city will also host 50 Best Signature Sessions: collaborative meals pairing chefs from restaurants previously featured on the Latin American list with local establishments. Unlike the awards ceremony, these dinners are designed to offer the public a direct way to participate in the program.

Ahead of the ceremony, the organization will reveal the restaurants ranked from No. 51 to No. 100 and announce three special distinctions: the Champions of Change Award, the Art of Hospitality Award and the One To Watch Award.

For those of us who have followed Latin America’s 50 Best, the awards have never been only about positions on a list. They influence travel decisions, introduce restaurants to new audiences and help shape the international narrative around Latin American gastronomy. That visibility brings an opportunity and raises a question: what remains in a host city once the ceremonies, dinners and photographs are over?

The real impact of this edition should be measured by whether Guadalajara’s restaurants, markets, producers and hospitality professionals gain sustained visibility, attract new visitors and generate broader economic activity. A full week of hotel reservations is valuable, but a stronger place for the city in the region’s culinary map would be a more meaningful legacy.

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants will reveal its 2026 list in Guadalajara on December 1. Beyond discovering which restaurants rise, return or enter the ranking, the occasion offers a chance to look more closely at Jalisco: a destination where agave, popular food, craftsmanship and contemporary cooking belong to the same story.