A New Chapter for Nikkei Cuisine at JW Lounge in Lima

Nikkei cuisine is woven into the fabric of Lima’s culinary identity. In a city shaped by the meeting of Japanese and Peruvian cultures, each new menu is an opportunity to push the conversation forward, inviting diners to discover something beyond the expected.

With its new menu, the JW Lounge steps into this ongoing dialogue. Since August 2026, chef Rafael Casín’s approach has centered on letting each ingredient speak for itself, balancing freshness, intensity, and texture in ways that reflect both Japanese discipline and Peruvian abundance.

“The inspiration for this new menu comes from a deep respect for the product,” Casín explains. “We want each ingredient to express its full potential, combining the delicacy of Japanese cuisine with the richness of Peruvian flavors to offer an authentic and memorable experience. The journey starts with nigiri and raw preparations that set the tone for what follows.

The tuna Nigiri Nikkei with caviar invites you to taste the interplay between the ocean’s richness and the subtle salinity of roe. The Chirashi Nikkei, a bowl of tuna and the day’s freshest catch, is brightened by a house-made ponzu sauce.-house.

As the menu unfolds, Peruvian flavors come into sharper focus without losing sight of Japanese technique. Otoro Tataki pairs the buttery richness of tuna belly with a coriander emulsion inspired by ceviche, while Paracas scallop and sea bass tiradito arrive dressed in a vibrant ají amarillo batayaki sauce.

One dish that stands out is the Braised Short Rib, slow-cooked until meltingly tender and served with unagi sauce, Amazonian tucupí, and turmeric udon noodles. Here, Japanese, Andean, and Amazonian influences meet on a single plate, reminding diners that Nikkei cuisine in Lima is always evolving, never limited to sushi or raw seafood alone.

Desserts continue the conversation between cultures. Matcha cheesecake with Peruvian cacao brings together the earthy depth of Japanese green tea and the richness of local chocolate, while taro-filled mochi offers a gentle, traditional finish.

IN THE KNOW: The JW Lounge serves on the 2nd Floor of the JW Marriott Hotel in Miraflores and makes the perfect complement for your stay in Lima.

At JW Lounge, Nikkei cuisine is an ongoing exchange. Japanese formats provide the foundation, while ingredients like ají amarillo, cilantro, cacao, and Amazonian tucupí shape the menu’s unmistakable Peruvian voice.

For travelers staying in Miraflores, or anyone curious about the next chapter of Nikkei cuisine, the new menu at JW Lounge offers a fresh perspective within Lima’s ever-evolving dining landscape.