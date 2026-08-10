Ceviche is the Satélite at the 2026 Lima Film Festival

This year, ceviche—Peru’s most recognizable dish and a symbol of its cultural identity—steps into the spotlight at the 30th Lima International Film Festival.

The film debuts in the festival’s new Cinema and Gastronomy section, with screenings set for August 11 and 15. A wider release across Peru is planned for September 2026.

Directed by Peruvian filmmaker Fernando Landavere and featuring chef Rodrigo Fernandini, this Peruvian-Brazilian co-production travels from Lima and Chiclayo to Cusco and New York. Along the way, it gathers stories, memories and culinary wisdom—much of it handed down through generations—that reveal how ceviche connects people and places.

Instead of treating ceviche as just a recipe, the film explores it as a living expression of Peru’s cultural diversity. It shines a light on the people, landscapes, ingredients and traditions that have shaped the dish, showing how food, identity and memory are deeply intertwined.

This connection goes far beyond the kitchen. Across Peru, ceviche transforms with the geography, local ingredients and customs of each region, offering a window into the country’s diversity. Its appearance at an international film festival is a chance to share Peru’s culinary heritage through film and to introduce audiences to the places and communities where ceviche is part of daily life.

The project received support from Film in Peru, a PROMPERÚ initiative that encourages filmmakers to discover the country’s varied locations and stories. This collaboration is part of a wider effort to share Peru’s cultural, culinary and geographic richness through cinema.

Screening information

Ceviche will be screened on Tuesday, August 11, at 9:00 p.m. in the Sala Azul at the PUCP Cultural Center, and on Friday, August 15, at 7:20 p.m. at Cineplanet Alcázar. The film is expected to open in theaters across Peru in September 2026.