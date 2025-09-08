Carolina Herrera Introduces “La Bomba”

Carolina Herrera has chosen Peru as one of the first destinations for the debut of La Bomba, the brand’s newest fragrance for women. Available exclusively through Ripley during its initial launch months, the arrival highlights how global beauty houses are increasingly seeing Peru as a key market for high-end lifestyle products.

The bottle itself makes a statement: a sculptural butterfly in fuchsia glass with golden touches and a rose quartz–inspired stone, blending boldness with refinement. It is as much an object of design as it is a vessel for perfume.

Inside, La Bomba unfolds in layers. Bright, tropical notes of pitahaya mingle with a subtle vanilla freshness, followed by a floral heart of red peony and frangipani. The base of vanilla and patchouli grounds the fragrance, giving it depth and a contemporary elegance. The result is a scent designed for women who want to project authenticity and energy.

La Bomba was designed with the planet in mind: refillable, sustainable, unforgettable.

In Lima, the launch is being marked by a La Bomba pop-up at Ripley Jockey Plaza, where visitors can explore the fragrance’s universe through immersive installations and personalization experiences.

Throughout September, this space has become a meeting point for beauty and design enthusiasts interested in discovering the latest from Carolina Herrera.

La Bomba Pop-Up at Jockey Plaza

La Bomba is now available in select Ripley stores nationwide, as well as on Ripley.com and the Ripley App.