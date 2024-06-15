Casa Tambo: Inside the walled Lima

Casa Tambo is just a few meters from San Martín Square in downtown Lima. It is a beautiful mansion that is over 100 years old and has spaces specially designed to keep tradition alive and celebrate culture.

The Cercado de Lima (Walled Lima) is an area of the historic center of Lima located within the old city walls; the area corresponds to the city’s original layout. Its current boundaries within the city are the Rímac River to the north, Abancay Avenue to the east, Colmena Avenue to the south, and Tacna Avenue to the west.

Its name derives from its being the city’s oldest and most central part. Its urban layout maintains the classic Spanish style of streets and perpendicular avenues that form homogeneously square blocks with many houses kept from colonial times. One of those structures is now Casa Tambo.

Casa Tambo is a historic mansion over 100 years old, where culture, identity, and stories from past eras come alive. It evokes the radiant beauty and elegance of the Viceroyalty era. Walking through the mansion, you are immersed in history, with grand mirrors and ballrooms creating a unique and singular ambiance for an unforgettable experience.

The Restaurant

This restaurant offers a great variety of flagship dishes from our cuisine, presented impeccably and with fantastic flavors. It’s an immense restaurant, not only because of the dimensions of its physical space or the size of the servings but also because it’s a place that invites you to experience Peruvian culture while sitting at a table.

A frequently renewed menu always offers a wide variety of dishes to satisfy the palates of regular diners or those who come from afar to know and enjoy the magic of Peruvian cuisine.

The menu has different sections. The first is appetizers and snacks, where the garlic mushrooms stand out. It’s a big dish, but it’s not for sharing; that one is to keep. I’m always left wanting more, and it’s a pity to leave one lonely on the plate out of politeness or respect for Emily Post, who said it was rude to leave an empty plate. The ceviche is delicious and to be noticed, as is the opportunity to try some of the octopus dishes.

In the main courses group, I need help to choose. The northern-style braised short ribs are delicious, and the beans are unforgettable. It is a plate to share because it’s enormous, as big as the lomo saltado or the Nikkei-style stir-fry. Among my favorites is the Manchapecho, which I don’t share with anyone, even if Emily Post rolls over in her grave.

For cold days, soups like shrimp chowder or a good sancochado with a comforting broth and very tender meat are perfect.

The grill area is in the backyard, near the water fountain. It offers top-quality meats and a variety of cuts, almost all 400 grams of pure fire flavor.

Desserts are the ideal sweet ending. I invite you to start with the cacao route: a 55% bitter chocolate cream and 64% chocolate ice cream with almonds, fruits, and milk chocolate topped with a pistachio macaron.

A Place for Different Experiences

On weekends, the mansion turns into a big party, where music and dance invite you to keep eating or enjoy a good drink. Casa Tambo also offers very unique and delicious cocktails to accompany your meal.

The mansion also has Bar the Lima, an English bar with classic and author cocktails offering “the best pisco sour in Lima.”

Casa Tambo is a special place to share with friends and family on weekends, an oasis in the center worth visiting to see and eat. It’s a journey through time, where art and good taste are everywhere, a place that respects and highlights our national values and tells everyone who visits that Peru doesn’t begin or end on a plate.

This mansion is just one step to the experiences you can enjoy while exploring Downtown Lima.