Chelawasi Public House: A Taste of Oregon in Arequipa

Inspired by the Northwest craft beer scene, Chelawasi Public House is a stop you must make while visiting Arequipa, La Ciudad Blanca.

Located in beautiful, historic San Lazaro, this laid-back space is filled with vibrant murals and art that inspire and create a welcoming atmosphere. You’ll often find owners and husband-and-wife team, Casey and Katterin Workman, slinging drinks at the bar and chatting with patrons. This authentic and personalized service adds to the dynamic vibe of Chelawasi.

What to know before you go:

Atmosphere: This laid-back cozy Public house is filled with local art and murals with close-quarters seating.

What to Eat: The Vladimir Veggie Poutine slathered in mushroom gravy is the ultimate veggie comfort food. Carnivores can live a new foodie experience each visit by sampling the variety of Chicken Wings flavors.

What to Drink: The Black Jesus Mule is a local favorite and must try for anyone passing through. Of course, you can’t go without sipping on some national craft beer.

Where to Sit: This space fills up easily, but our favorite spot is in the front room by the bar within easy view of the live music or screenings of Tiny Desk Concerts.

While sipping drinks and waiting for our food, Casey explained that while living in Portland, Oregon, he often went to public houses for quality craft beer and a relaxing evening. When he moved to Peru, he decided this was something he wanted to share and bring to Arequipa. His project, Chelawasi, does not disappoint.

Black Jesus Mule

Kombucha

We tried the popular Black Jesus Mule, a classic mule with Ginger Beer and Black Jesus beer that warms the belly with its spicy taste. This is a definite favorite, and I’d come back solely for this drink.

We also got to taste the Mata Mula and the IPA Punch, both of which are wonderful. The IPA Punch is a sweeter drink consisting of mango refresco and an IPA beer. The Andean herbs in the Mata Mula result in an earthier taste.

If you’re looking for something non-alcoholic, Chelawasi’s House Kombucha is a delight! You can get plain kombucha, or they have a variety of natural fruit flavors that can be added in. Our favorites are strawberry and passion fruit.

Pulled Pork



Chelawasi also has a great selection of food to go with the drinks. The two vegetarian options we sampled were The Hippy Burger and the Vladimir Veggie Poutine. The Hippy Burger is a giant burger made of beans and beets, topped with an Andean cheese and a pile of vegetables. The earthy flavor of beets pairs perfectly with the savory beans, making this a great option for vegetarian and meat-eaters alike. The Vladimir Veggie Poutine is a unique twist on this Northwest staple. These crisp French fries are slathered with mushroom gravy and topped with Andean cheese, making this dish a must-try option for any vegetarian.



Vladimir Veggie Poutine

Casey Workman, Chelawasi Owner

For the carnivores, we’d recommend the Chicken Wings or the Pulled Pork Sandwich. The Chicken Wings come in a variety of flavors, including mango and ginger, spicy avocado, and classic buffalo. The Pulled Pork Sandwich is a classic option, with juicy BBQ sauce and Andean cheese that is sure to satisfy a beer or kombucha drinker.

Chelawasi Public House is a great spot to eat until your heart’s content, drink some beers while watching a Tiny Desk Concert, and spend an enjoyable evening unwinding with friends.

Chelawasi Public House

102 Campo Redondo, San Lázaro (Arequipa)

Hours: Monday, 4pm-9:30pm; Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-10:30pm; Friday, 4pm-11pm; Saturday, 12pm-11pm; Sunday, 4pm-9:30pm

Facebook / Instagram

The Hippy Burger: S/20

Pulled Pork Sandwich: S/26

Vladimir Veggie Poutine: S/15

Chicken Wings: S/20 (6 wings), S/35 (12 wings), S/55 (24 wings)

IPA Punch: S/19

Mata Mula: S/23

Black Jesus Mule: S/19

House Kombucha: S/10 (plus S/2 per added frui flavor)

All photos except cover photo: Clinton Fandrich

Cover photo: Chelawasi Facebook Page