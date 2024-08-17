Peruvian Coffee for Everyone

CAFÉ PARA TODOS is an event held as part of the Peruvian Coffee Day celebration. It aims to promote the consumption of our coffee through other growing sectors that share sensory similarities, such as gastronomy, cocktails, and art. All these sectors come together in one space within a home rich in history and culture: Casa 121 of the Pedro de Osma Museum in Barranco, a venue that will surely resonate with all coffee and art enthusiasts.

Café para todos brings producers and enthusiasts to taste peruvian coffee.| Photo Café para todos

This event is an experience space that offers pairings and author drinks. It will be completely free and feature the participation of 30 brands, including representatives of Peruvian coffee and related sectors. Among the award-winning brands in the coffee world are Punto Café, winner of the Best Specialty Café at the Somos Awards 2024, and Ciclos Café, winner of Best Specialty Café at the Experience 2022 Competition. Lovie Chocolates stands out among the related sectors, winning the bronze award in the micro-batch category at the 2024 Chocolate Awards. Talltu Bakery was nominated Best Bakery in Lima at the Somos Awards 2024.

The event will include cafés, barista schools, roasters, and coffee brands, along with wines, craft beers, pisco macerations, sourdough bread, signature desserts, artisanal chocolates, artisanal pizzas, ceramics, accessories, coffee-themed cosmetics, and clothing.

The spaces will offer a wide variety of pairings and limited edition products, created especially for the event. Additionally, there will be live music, workshops, tastings, raffles, and a Brewing Championship, promising an exciting and diverse experience for all attendees.

IN THE KNOW: The event will be held on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Av. Pedro de Osma 421, Barranco

Coffee Consumption in Peru

To encourage domestic consumption, Peruvian Coffee Day has been celebrated on the fourth Friday of August since 2016; this year, the date is August 23.

Our country can produce coffee in almost all of its territory. Some central coffee-growing regions are Cusco, Puno, Cajamarca, Amazonas, Junín, and Huánuco. However, despite being a significant producer, coffee consumption in Peru is relatively low, at just 0.9 kilos per capita per year, equivalent to about 90 cups per person. This figure is much lower than in other producing countries like Colombia, where 250 cups are consumed, and Brazil, where 600 cups are consumed.